Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Washington

Current Records: Baltimore 2-1; Washington 1-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Washington Football Team can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Sunday. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Washington came up short against the Cleveland Browns last week, falling 34-20. QB Dwayne Haskins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, Baltimore came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday, falling 34-20. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Lamar Jackson, who passed for one TD and 97 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground.

Washington is now 1-2 while the Ravens sit at a mirror-image 2-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington ranks second in the NFL when it comes to sacks, with 13 on the season. As for Baltimore, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $127.80

Odds

The Ravens are a big 14-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 09, 2016 - Washington 16 vs. Baltimore 10

