There's reportedly a 'good chance' Josh Gordon makes his Patriots debut vs. Dolphins on Sunday

Just short of two weeks after he was acquired from the Cleveland Browns, Josh Gordon is expected to make his season debut for the New England Patriots. Per several reports, there's a good chance Gordon suits up and at least gets in the game for the Pats during their AFC East showdown against the surprisingly 3-0 Miami Dolphins.

The #Patriots, who traded for Josh Gordon (hamstring) a week ago, may see the debut of their talented WR today vs the #Dolphins. There is a “good chance” he plays today, source said, provided a pre-game workout goes well and Bill Belichick decides he’s ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2018

TE Rob Gronkowski, listed as Q today with an ankle injury, will play vs. Dolphins, per league source.



If Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon’s hamstring is OK during pre-game warmups today, he is expected to play some today vs. Dolphins, per source.



More on Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2018

New England's offense is off to a slow start to the season with just 57 points through the first three games of the season. In particular, their downfield passing offense has been struggling:

Brady struggled for a few years in the early 2010s to throw the ball downfield, but in recent seasons he had cleaned that issue up and become an excellent deep thrower. This year has been a return to poor form. On throws 15 or more yards downfield, Brady is just 6 of 18 for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 57.4 passer rating on such throws ranks 31st among the 34 quarterbacks who have attempted at least five passes 15 or more yards downfield. The loss of burner Brandin Cooks, who provided the Patriots offense with its sole deep speed element last season, has played a role, as has Brady's inability to form a meaningful connection with Phillip Dorsett -- the struggles that we saw last week against the Lions were particularly noticeable. Perhaps more concerning is his struggle to connect in any real way with Chris Hogan, who has just seven catches for 84 yards in three games.

That's an area where Gordon should be able to help, even if he plays only a limited role early on. His combination of size (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), speed, and body control allows him to beat defenders downfield and at the point of the catch, giving Tom Brady a different kind of perimeter weapon than he's had so far this season. And if Gordon can stretch the field vertically on the outside, that should open things up underneath for Rob Gronkowski, running back James White, and next week, Julian Edelman, who is sitting out one more game due to his four-week PED suspension.

The Patriots getting off to a slow start is not exactly unheard of, but the inability of the offense to find any real traction early in the season is something of a rarity during the Brady-Belichick era. Them even making the trade for Gordon in the first place indicates that they're a bit more worried about this version of the team than those in the past, but if they fully tap into his skill set, the risk will have been well worth it.