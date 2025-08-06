Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech has boots on the ground at Cincinnati Bengals camp, so today's Pick Six Newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from major quarterback injury news to the latest contract buzz out of training camp:

1. Micah Parsons latest: Jerry Jones unsure of Week 1 status

We all know Jerry Jones fashions himself an entertainer, which is part of the reason Micah Parsons' contract stalemate isn't much of a surprise. But not even Jones can promise he'll resolve Parsons' unmet desire for a new contract -- and, now, a request to be traded -- before Dallas opens the 2025 season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys owner was deliberately noncommittal on Parsons' status this week, telling reporters he's "absolutely not" confident the pass rusher will be on the field for Week 1. Even so, Jones continued to downplay the severity of the situation, speaking highly of Parsons' place in the franchise.

2. Browns QB carousel: Sanders to start; four to stick around?

We've got two big pieces of news from the crowded Cleveland quarterback dance:

3. Teams that need preseason the most: Bears, Steelers, more

All 32 NFL teams will partake in the preseason. But some of them probably need on-field snaps more than others. We identified eight clubs that could especially benefit from this year's preseason slate. Here's a sampling of key questions to be answered:

4. Vikings' Jordan Addison receives three-game suspension

Pretty much everyone expected this to happen at some point, but the NFL made it official this week, announcing Minnesota's third-year wide receiver will miss the first three games of the 2025 campaign. Addison's ban stems from a DUI arrest last summer; the wideout recently pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. In his absence, the Vikings hope to have top target Justin Jefferson at full health; the star pass catcher is still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered early in training camp.

5. Top 10 players at each offensive position for 2025

With the season around the corner, we took stock of the top talent at each and every position around the NFL. First up were the defensive stars, as voted by some of our NFL staff writers. Now: the offensive superheroes. More specifically, the top 10 players at each offensive position, from quarterback to offensive line. Here's a sampling of the top vote-getters:

QB Patrick Mahomes: Even after the second Super Bowl shellacking of his career, the ever-acrobatic Mahomes remains a standard-setter for clutch play.

Even after the second Super Bowl shellacking of his career, the ever-acrobatic Mahomes remains a standard-setter for clutch play. RB Saquon Barkley: It turns out all Barkley needed to cruise past 2,000 yards rushing and reaffirm his world-class burst was Philly's blocking support.

It turns out all Barkley needed to cruise past 2,000 yards rushing and reaffirm his world-class burst was Philly's blocking support. WR Ja'Marr Chase: Forever liable to take a Joe Burrow pass to the house, Chase has only upped his catch total in each of his Pro Bowl seasons.

Check out the full survey right here.

6. Extra points: Allen to Chargers, Stafford update, more

