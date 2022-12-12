Good Monday morning, everyone. Before we get too far into the newsletter, we have a developing situation regarding Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach. Leach, 61, was taken to the hospital Sunday, according to the program. There are few other details available just yet, but we'll keep you updated here.
With that, let's start with The Football Five.
The Football Five 🏈
- The Eagles are the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season following a 48-22 blowout of the Giants. Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Miles Sanders had 155 total yards and two scores, and Philadelphia's 48 points were its most in a game in the last five seasons.
- For 56 minutes, the Cowboys did just about everything they could to lose to the 16.5-point underdog Texans. Then the defense got a goal-line stand and Dak Prescott led an 11-play, 98-yard drive -- capped by an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown -- to give Dallas a 27-23 win.
- No Lamar Jackson? No problem. No Tyler Huntley? Still no problem. Down to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown Jr. after Huntley left with a concussion, the Ravens pulled out a 16-14 win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh meanwhile, lost Kenny Pickett to a concussion, and Mitchell Trubisky threw three interceptions.
- The Bengals kept pace with the Ravens in the AFC North race, beating the Browns, 23-10.
- In a snowy AFC East showdown, the Bills beat the Jets, 20-12. Mike White went to the hospital with an injury to his ribs.
Good morning to everyone but especially to...
THE DETROIT LIONS
If you watched "Hard Knocks," you probably fell in love with Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Then you watched them start 1-6 and thought, "same old Lions." But if you stuck with them, you've probably fallen in love with them again. Detroit beat Minnesota, 34-23, for its fifth win in six games, and this one might have been the most fun yet.
- Jameson Williams made his first career catch for a 41-yard touchdown.
- DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds also scored, as Jared Goff racked up 330 passing yards and three touchdowns.
- The Lions converted a 4th-and-8 from their own 26 with a 41-yard run by C.J. Moore on a fake punt.
- Detroit also converted a crucial 3rd-and-7 on a pass to offensive tackle Penei Sewell.
- With the win (and losses by the Giants and Seahawks), the Lions are very much in the playoff hunt.
During this 5-1 stretch, the Lions rank in the top five in points per game and plays of 10-plus yards, and Goff has been the best quarterback in the league in terms of expected points added per dropback. No, these aren't the same old Lions.
... AND ALSO A GOOD MORNING TO THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Every time you stop believing in the Chargers, they pull you back in. It happened again Sunday night in an impressive 23-17 win over the Dolphins.
- Justin Herbert threw for 367(!!!) yards and a touchdown, with Mike Williams racking up 116 yards and a score in his return from injury.
- Really, though, the story of the game was the much-maligned Chargers defense, which held Tua Tagovailoa to 145 passing yards on a career-worst 35.7% (10-for-28) completion percentage.
- In fact, had Tyreek Hill not pulled off one of the strangest touchdowns you'll ever see, Miami's offensive numbers would have been even worse.
- The Dolphins were also on the wrong end of a "questionable" (bad) roughing-the-passer call.
- Los Angeles is back in the current playoff field as the AFC's No. 7 seed.
The Chargers have now defeated the Dolphins, taken the Chiefs down to the wire twice and led the 49ers going into the fourth quarter. They've also been blown out at home by the Jaguars and Seahawks. So while this win was a great one and the upcoming schedule -- Titans, Colts, Rams, Broncos -- is forgiving, don't look too far ahead. The Chargers haven't won consecutive games since mid-October. If they can get this level of play from their defense, though, that will change.
Honorable mentions
- This Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass might be his craziest yet.
- Joel Embiid went off for 53 points in a win over the Hornets.
- Bulls-Hawks featured three lead changes... in the final second.
And not such a good morning for...
TOM BRADY AND THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
If Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had any momentum after their historic comeback last week, it evaporated quickly. Brady threw a season-high two interceptions and posted season-lows in passer rating (63.7) and yards per attempt (4.6) in a 35-7 rout at the hands of the 49ers.
- Brady was upstaged by Brock Purdy, who had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and posted a 134.0 passer rating, third-best by any quarterback in his first career start since 2000.
- Entering Sunday, Brady had been 6-0 in his career against quarterbacks making their first career start.
- This is the first time Brady has been under .500 (6-7) through 13 games as a starter in his career.
This, of course, is not all Brady's fault. Tampa Bay has the league's worst rushing attack, and the offensive line has been up-and-down (at best) in protection. It all came to a head against a terrific San Francisco defense: The Buccaneers earned an F in our weekly grades.
Not so honorable mentions
- The NFL injury bug bit awfully hard this week. Among the biggest injuries not already mentioned were Russell Wilson (concussion), Deebo Samuel (ankle) and Trey Hendrickson (wrist).
- Khris Middleton suffered a sprained ankle.
- Gregg Berhalter said Gio Reyna was nearly sent home from Qatar for "clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field."
USC's Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy 🏈
After last season, Caleb Williams spent about a month in the transfer portal. When he finally chose to follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, our college football expert Barrett Salle wrote that Williams would be an instant Heisman contender. As it turns out, he was more than that: He was the winner.
Williams captured college football's most coveted individual award, Saturday night, beating out a trio of signal-callers: TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett (in that order).
Williams, a sophomore who'll be back with the Trojans next season, is responsible for an FBS-leading 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) this season and has led the Trojans to 11 wins, their most since 2017. He's the eighth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy -- if you include Reggie Bush's vacated award. Officially though, its the seventh Heisman for USC, tying them with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma for the most current Heisman Trophies.
Argentina vs. Croatia, France vs. Morocco in World Cup semifinals; remembering Grant Wahl ⚽
The World Cup quarterfinals delivered four thrillers.
In Friday's action...
- After Neymar's beautiful goal gave Brazil a 1-0 in added time, Croatia's Bruno Petkovic answered to force penalty kicks, and Croatia did what Croatia does in penalty shootouts: win. Croatia is a perfect 4-0 in shootouts over the last two World Cups. James Benge wrote about the heartbreak for Neymar and his country.
- Croatia will face Argentina, which also won on penalties. The Argentinians went up 2-0 thanks to goals from Lionel Messi and Nahuel Molina (assisted by Messi), but Netherlands sub Wout Weghorst scored twice late to force extra time and, eventually, penalties. Messi -- and his supporting cast -- stepped up, and Lautaro Martinez scored the match-winner.
On Saturday...
- Morocco beat Portugal, 1-0, behind Youssef En-Nesyri's goal to become the first African nation to make a World Cup semifinal. Portuguese players took issue with the ref in their unceremonious exit. It was likely Cristiano Ronaldo's final World Cup appearance.
- Defending champion France beat England, 2-1, in an absolute thriller. Aurelien Tchouameni opened the scoring with a tremendous strike, Harry Kane got one back for England via penalty kick, Olivier Giroud headed France back in front, and Kane missed a late PK. This one stings for the Three Lions, but they have a bright future, writes Chuck Booth. As for France, Antoine Griezmann has been terrific, notes Jonathan Johnson, and his assist to Giroud was the latest example.
In sad news, renowned American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died after collapsing during the Argentina-Netherlands game. Wahl, 49, was an analyst on CBS Sports HQ and wrote guest columns for CBS Sports during this World Cup. Tributes came pouring in from all over the sports world, and we remembered Grant in the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.
No. 8 Alabama rallies past No. 1 Houston 🏀
The No. 1 Houston Cougars were following the exact formula that's made them one of the nation's best programs. Play great defense. Force turnovers. Dominate the boards. Wear teams down. The Fertitta Center was rocking.
And then, seemingly out of nowhere, the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide turned the tide. After trailing by as much as 15, Alabama rallied and stunned the Cougars, 71-65.
It's Alabama's second win over an AP No. 1 team already this season -- it also beat North Carolina -- and it showed Nate Oats' squad is among the nation's elite, writes Matt Norlander.
- Norlander: "The composure! Alabama just made itself a threat against every remaining opponent on the schedule thanks to a comeback victory in this style. ... A win like this one, in that environment, stays with players and coaches. That is confidence juice. That will help them win another game or three or five in league play and potentially in March."
Gary Parrish made Purdue the new No. 1 in his Top 25 And 1. We'll get a new AP Poll today.
Three-time NBA champion, longtime coach Paul Silas dies at 79
Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion as a player and later a longtime coach, died Sunday at the age of 79.
- Silas played in the NBA from 1964-1980, spending time with the Hawks, Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and SuperSonics. He won two titles in Boston and a third in Seattle. In terms of individual awards, he was an All-Star twice and an All-Defensive Team member five times.
- After his playing career ended, Silas became the head coach of the Clippers. Then, after a decade-plus as an assistant, he returned to head coaching with the Hornets, Cavaliers (as LeBron James' first head coach) and Bobcats.
- Silas' son, Stephen, is the current Rockets head coach.
- In a statement, Michael Jordan called Paul Silas "one of the all-time great people in our game."
