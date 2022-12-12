Good Monday morning, everyone. Before we get too far into the newsletter, we have a developing situation regarding Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach. Leach, 61, was taken to the hospital Sunday, according to the program. There are few other details available just yet, but we'll keep you updated here.

THE DETROIT LIONS

If you watched "Hard Knocks," you probably fell in love with Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Then you watched them start 1-6 and thought, "same old Lions." But if you stuck with them, you've probably fallen in love with them again. Detroit beat Minnesota, 34-23, for its fifth win in six games, and this one might have been the most fun yet.

During this 5-1 stretch, the Lions rank in the top five in points per game and plays of 10-plus yards, and Goff has been the best quarterback in the league in terms of expected points added per dropback. No, these aren't the same old Lions.

Every time you stop believing in the Chargers, they pull you back in. It happened again Sunday night in an impressive 23-17 win over the Dolphins.

The Chargers have now defeated the Dolphins, taken the Chiefs down to the wire twice and led the 49ers going into the fourth quarter. They've also been blown out at home by the Jaguars and Seahawks. So while this win was a great one and the upcoming schedule -- Titans, Colts, Rams, Broncos -- is forgiving, don't look too far ahead. The Chargers haven't won consecutive games since mid-October. If they can get this level of play from their defense, though, that will change.

TOM BRADY AND THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

If Tom Brady and the Buccaneers had any momentum after their historic comeback last week, it evaporated quickly. Brady threw a season-high two interceptions and posted season-lows in passer rating (63.7) and yards per attempt (4.6) in a 35-7 rout at the hands of the 49ers.

Brady was upstaged by Brock Purdy , who had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and posted a 134.0 passer rating, third-best by any quarterback in his first career start since 2000 .

, who had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) and posted a . Entering Sunday, Brady had been 6-0 in his career against quarterbacks making their first career start.

This is the first time Brady has been under .500 (6-7) through 13 games as a starter in his career.

This, of course, is not all Brady's fault. Tampa Bay has the league's worst rushing attack, and the offensive line has been up-and-down (at best) in protection. It all came to a head against a terrific San Francisco defense: The Buccaneers earned an F in our weekly grades.

USC's Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy 🏈

After last season, Caleb Williams spent about a month in the transfer portal. When he finally chose to follow Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to USC, our college football expert Barrett Salle wrote that Williams would be an instant Heisman contender. As it turns out, he was more than that: He was the winner.

Williams captured college football's most coveted individual award, Saturday night, beating out a trio of signal-callers: TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett (in that order).

Williams, a sophomore who'll be back with the Trojans next season, is responsible for an FBS-leading 47 touchdowns (37 passing, 10 rushing) this season and has led the Trojans to 11 wins, their most since 2017. He's the eighth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy -- if you include Reggie Bush's vacated award. Officially though, its the seventh Heisman for USC, tying them with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma for the most current Heisman Trophies.

Argentina vs. Croatia, France vs. Morocco in World Cup semifinals; remembering Grant Wahl ⚽

The World Cup quarterfinals delivered four thrillers.

In Friday's action...

On Saturday...

In sad news, renowned American soccer journalist Grant Wahl died after collapsing during the Argentina-Netherlands game. Wahl, 49, was an analyst on CBS Sports HQ and wrote guest columns for CBS Sports during this World Cup. Tributes came pouring in from all over the sports world, and we remembered Grant in the Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

No. 8 Alabama rallies past No. 1 Houston 🏀

The No. 1 Houston Cougars were following the exact formula that's made them one of the nation's best programs. Play great defense. Force turnovers. Dominate the boards. Wear teams down. The Fertitta Center was rocking.

And then, seemingly out of nowhere, the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide turned the tide. After trailing by as much as 15, Alabama rallied and stunned the Cougars, 71-65.

It's Alabama's second win over an AP No. 1 team already this season -- it also beat North Carolina -- and it showed Nate Oats' squad is among the nation's elite, writes Matt Norlander.

Norlander: "The composure! Alabama just made itself a threat against every remaining opponent on the schedule thanks to a comeback victory in this style. ... A win like this one, in that environment, stays with players and coaches. That is confidence juice. That will help them win another game or three or five in league play and potentially in March."

Gary Parrish made Purdue the new No. 1 in his Top 25 And 1. We'll get a new AP Poll today.

Three-time NBA champion, longtime coach Paul Silas dies at 79

Paul Silas, a three-time NBA champion as a player and later a longtime coach, died Sunday at the age of 79.

Silas played in the NBA from 1964-1980, spending time with the Hawks, Suns, Celtics, Nuggets and SuperSonics . He won two titles in Boston and a third in Seattle. In terms of individual awards, he was an All-Star twice and an All-Defensive Team member five times.

and . He won two titles in Boston and a third in Seattle. In terms of individual awards, he was an All-Star twice and an All-Defensive Team member five times. After his playing career ended, Silas became the head coach of the Clippers . Then, after a decade-plus as an assistant, he returned to head coaching with the Hornets , Cavaliers (as LeBron James ' first head coach) and Bobcats .

. Then, after a decade-plus as an assistant, he returned to head coaching with the , (as ' first head coach) and . Silas' son, Stephen, is the current Rockets head coach.

head coach. In a statement Michael Jordan called Paul Silas "one of the all-time great people in our game."

