Over the course of NFL history, there are 12 teams that have never won a Super Bowl and three of those teams are still alive in the postseason as we head into the divisional round of the playoffs.

In the NFC, there's only team still playing that has never won a Super Bowl and that's the Detroit Lions. In the AFC, the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills are the only two teams that have never won a Super Bowl.

Although the Bills have never won the big game, they can at least say that they've been there four times. The Texans and Lions have never even BEEN to the Super Bowl. The Lions came close in 1991 when they reached the NFC Championship, which marks the only time in franchise history that they've been one game away from the Super Bowl.

As for the Texans, they've never even come close to making it to the NFL's biggest game. The Texans have NEVER played in a conference title game. They've gone 0-4 in divisional playoff games and a big reason for that is because they can't seem to win on the road: The Texans have never won a playoff game away from Houston.

So who has the best shot of ending their Super Bowl drought this year? Let's rank those three teams.

1. Buffalo Bills

If the Bills are ever going to win the Super Bowl with Josh Allen and Sean McDermott, this feels like the year where they have to do it. For one, they're finally getting the Chiefs at home in the playoffs. Allen is 0-2 in the postseason against the Chiefs, but both of those games came in Kansas City. If the Bills can finally beat the Chiefs in the postseason, you have to think they'll be extremely confident against whichever team they play next.

If the Bills get stuck playing Baltimore in the AFC Championship, that's a matchup they'd probably embrace, considering they've beaten the Ravens two straight times, including a 17-3 in the 2020 divisional round. If the Bills play the Texans in the AFC Championship, that means the game would be in Buffalo and it's hard to imagine the Bills losing that.

In the Super Bowl, the Bills would almost certainly have the home-field advantage over any NFC team, well, except for the Lions. If it's a Bills-Lions Super Bowl, Las Vegas might not survive, which is saying a lot, because that city has survived everything that's ever been thrown at it.

2. Detroit Lions

The Lions don't have an easy path to the Super Bowl, but they certainly have more manageable one than even the Texans. First, the Lions need to beat a Buccaneers team that they've already beaten this season. Back in Week 6, the Lions throttled the Bucs 20-6 and that was in Tampa Bay. This time around, the game will be in Detroit, which should be a huge advantage for the Lions.

If the Lions can get to the NFC title game, they'd either face the Packers or 49ers. Although they split their season series with the Packers, the Lions would probably feel confident knowing they averaged 28 points per game against Green Bay. If the Lions get stuck facing the 49ers, they'll definitely be the underdog, but they've thrived as an underdog under Dan Campbell, going 7-8 straight-up in their past 15 games as a dog and 11-4 against the spread.

If the Lions get to the Super Bowl, the Ravens would likely be the one team they wouldn't want to play, considering Baltimore beat them down 38-6 earlier this year, but the Super Bowl is the Super Bowl and anything can happen. The Lions have already beaten the Chiefs this year and they went toe to toe with Josh Allen and the Bills in a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving 2022, so they'd likely be confident against either of those teams. Also, if they play the Ravens, Chiefs or Texans, the Super Bowl will likely feel like a home game for the Lions, because there's a good chance their fans will be flocking to Las Vegas to see the team's first ever Super Bowl appearance.

3. Houston Texans

The Texans are ranked last here because not only do they arguably have the most difficult path to the Super Bowl, but they would have to do something that no team in NFL history has ever done: Get to the big game with a rookie quarterback. That's right, no rookie quarterback has ever led his team to the Super Bowl. As a matter of fact, if the Texans even win in the divisional round, that would be impressive, because it would make C.J. Stroud just the sixth rookie in NFL history to pick up a divisional round win.

Also, unlike the Lions and Bills, the Texans are a huge underdog this week (+9.5 to the Ravens), and if they somehow win, they would also be a huge underdog in an AFC Championship road game against either the Bills or Chiefs. After that, they'd almost certainly be a huge underdog in the Super Bowl unless they somehow played the Buccaneers, but I don't see that happening.

Besides these three teams, there are nine others that have never won a Super Bowl and you can see that full list below:

Out of the 12 that have never won a Super Bowl, there are four that have never even made it to the big game and those teams are the Lions, Texans, Jaguars and Browns.