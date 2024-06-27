It's a new era for the Chicago Bears heading into 2024. This boost of optimism surrounding the franchise is spearheaded by the club's two first-round draft picks, quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze. While the weight of the organization will fall primarily on Williams, Odunze is expected to be an impact player right out of the shoot. And that impact could stretch beyond simply what he does as a pass catcher.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower recently dubbed Odunze a four-down player, opening the door for him to potentially serve as Chicago's punt returner.

"Rome is an every-down player. Rome's a first-down player, a second-down player, a third-down player, and a fourth-down player," Hightower said, via Pro Football Talk. "He had three returns on the books and one of those three returns was a house call."

Odunze fielded three punts during his collegiate career at Washington, one of which was returned for an 83-yard touchdown last season.

When asked if Odunze has the inside track at winning primary punt return duties, however, Hightower did play his cards a little bit closer to the vest, saying, "I would never discuss that in the open. ... He's in contention, just like everybody else. Best man will win, cream rises to the top."

Of course, Odzune's primary contributions to the Bears should come with him lining up at wide receiver where he's set to join a depth chart that consists of veterans D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. That said, if Chicago believes he is their best option in that special teams role and isn't too exposed to injury, he could be on the field quite a bit as a rookie.