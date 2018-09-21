This Browns fan shows incredible poise wrangling a possum at FirstEnergy Stadium

No offense to Baker Mayfield, but the real MVP of the Browns' win on Thursday night was a fan in the stands who managed to wrangle a rogue possum.

Mayfield may have been electric in relief as he led the Browns to a victory against the Jets, tying their win total over the past two seasons in the process. But Baker's final stat line featured zero caught possums, so the first star goes to this gentleman in the crowd.

This fashion icon in the visor, No. 99 jersey and orange pants displayed great fearlessness by entering a one-on-one showdown with a possum, snatching the critter by its tail and then proceeding to lock it up in a cardboard prison. He even showed composure and intelligence under pressure by having the wherewithal to adjust the box for maximum security before placing the possum inside.

He didn't need (or want) any help on this mission. That's a rodent-catching veteran, my friends.

As for the possum, the Browns should consider keeping that little fella around. He's clearly good luck, and the team could use all the help they can get. Rally Possum is currently undefeated.