There are only two players in NFL history who have ever won won the Super Bowl at least five times, but that list could be growing by one if the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

If the Chiefs win, that will give Joe Thuney a total of five Super Bowl rings for his career, which would put him in an exclusive club with just two other players: Tom Brady and Charles Haley.

As things stand now, Brady and Haley are the only two players who have ever won at least five Super Bowls.

Here's a look at the years where they earned their rings:

Brady (Seven wins): 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020

2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 Haley (Five wins): 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 1995

Brady won his first six Super Bowls while playing for the New England Patriots and then added his seventh while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. As for Haley, he won his first two Super Bowls while playing for the 49ers and then he added his final three rings while playing for the Dallas Cowboys.

If Thuney joins them, he'll also get to five rings by playing for two different teams. Thuney won his first two rings with Brady while playing for the Patriots (2016, 2018). The offensive lineman then signed with the Chiefs heading into the 2021 season and since joining Kansas City, he's added two more Super Bowl rings to his jewelry case.

As things currently stand, Thuney is one of more than 30 players who have won four rings. Thanks to dynasties from the Steelers (1970s), 49ers (1980s) and Patriots (2000s, 2010s), there have been quite a few players who have earned four Super Bowl rings -- from Joe Montana to Rob Gronkowski to Terry Bradshaw -- but almost no one has been able to make the jump to earn a fifth ring and Thuney will have that chance when the big game kicks off on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.