NEW ORLEANS -- The Philadelphia Eagles are best known now for their all-star talent, from Jalen Hurts to Saquon Barkley to A.J. Brown. But for a long time, and for many Eagles faithful back home, the Birds are defined, above all, by their toughness. And truth be told, this year's Eagles team is chock-full of old-school physicality, with defensive stars Jalen Carter and Zack Baun leading the way on that side of the ball.

One player, in particular, fully embodies this nature: Sydney Brown.

The twin brother of Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown, casual fans might recognize his No. 21 streaking down the field on special teams, or his locks grazing his shoulder pads as he celebrates with fellow safeties C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. One thing is for certain, though: the second-year Illinois product goes 100 miles per hour. Whether it's covering a kick or logging a defensive snap, Brown throws himself at the opponent like the hard hitters of old.

"I just love the game," he told CBSSports.com at the Eagles' team hotel this week. "I love the sport. I love the physical nature of the sport. I grew up fighting inside the gym. I mean, I used to fight a little bit outside, too. Not all the time. … But dude, just the physical nature of the sport is something that I became addicted to when I was young. And just having that relationship with my brother, being able to compete."

Brown's fighting background coincided with an upbringing that involved a certain Philly icon, who also dominated in the ring.

"Some people watched 'Star Wars,'" Brown said. "My mom had us watching 'Rocky.'"

So as he prepares for his own heavyweight moment in Super Bowl LIX, is it fair to say Brown was simply born to be an Eagle?

"You could say that," he smiled. "The organization provided me with an amazing opportunity, drafting me here, and I feel like I owe them the world."