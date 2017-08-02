This is what happens when Peyton Manning randomly shows up at a bar in Ireland

Peyton Manning's retirement tour definitely took Ireland by surprise

Although Peyton Manning has retired from football, there's one thing he definitely hasn't retired from: singing Johnny Cash songs in public.

Manning's latest concert came last week when he randomly showed up to a bar in Ireland and started belting out "Folsom Prison Blues." The free concert came in the late night hours of July 27. 

Although Manning isn't as famous in Ireland as he is in the United States, he was definitely recognized during his trip to Quays Irish Bar in Dublin, and as soon as he started singing, several patrons at the bar decided to start recording him.   

Here's Manning showing off his singing skills. 

After he was done singing, the former Broncos quarterback took some time to pose for pictures at the bar. 

So Will Freeman, Rebecca Fineco, and Peyton Manning walk into a bar....

Apparently, Manning was in Ireland because he was on the tail end of a golf trip that started in Scotland. 

Manning is now clearly in the Carmen Sandiego phase of his retirement, which means he could show up anywhere in the world, and probably will. 

As for the Johnny Cash stuff, this isn't the first time Manning has covered "Folsom Prison Blues." As a matter of fact, it may or may not be the only Cash song he's ever sang in public. 

Back in 2014, Manning sang "Folsom Prison Blues" during a charity event with country singer Jake Owens. One year later, Manning sang the same song with Dierks Bentley.  The next time we see him, don't be surprised if he's singing it in Barbados with Madonna, because, at this point, anything seems possible. 

