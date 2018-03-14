This list of players recruiting Tyrann Mathieu is absurdly long, includes J.J. Watt
Everyone is trying to recruit Tyrann Mathieu
Tyrann Mathieu might be the most popular person on Twitter right now. After Mathieu was cut by the Cardinals on Wednesday, more than a dozen of players around the NFL immediately took to Twitter to try and recruit the Honey Badger to their team.
The recruiting onslaught started when J.J. Watt shot out a tweet inviting Mathieu to Houston.
Although it's unclear where Mathieu might want to play next, we do know one thing, he wants to play for a team that has a strong defense. That was really the only stipulation Mathieu had for his next team when he was asked about it in a text message from MMQB's Albert Breer.
"I wanna go somewhere where football and defense matters," Mathieu wrote.
If Mathieu doesn't want to take Watt up on his offer, there's plenty of other options. Let's take a look at the long list of players who tried to recruit the Honey Badger and let's start with the Chargers.
The two Melvins in Los Angeles tag-teamed Mathieu with some tweets. First, Melvin Ingram shot out a tweet, and then Melvin Gordon tagged Mathieu in a tweet, just to make sure he's aware that the Chargers want him.
If Mathieu wants to play for a strong secondary, the Chargers would be a good fit. The Chargers surrendered just 197.3 yards per game through the air in 2017, which ranked third overall in the NFL.
The Panthers also have two players recruiting Mathieu, with Trai Turner and Shaq Thompson both sending him a tweet.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon also got in on the recruiting game. Mixon even mentioned that there's a locker already prepared, which is a pretty strong selling point. I'm guessing it was AJ McCarron's old locker.
Jets safety Jamal Adams and teammate Darron Lee would both like to see Mathieu end up in New York.
On the other hand, if Mathieu likes warm weather and not having to pay a state income tax, then maybe he'll take O.J. Howard's advice and sign with the Buccaneers.
Although Jarvis Landry has only been with the Browns for less than a week, he's already trying to recruit people to Cleveland. The new Browns receiver shot a tweet to Mathieu shortly after he was released.
If Mathieu wants to go to Pittsburgh, it sounds like he's wanted there.
Basically, it sounds like everyone in the AFC North is recruiting the Honey Badger.
Finally, we have Mathieu's old college teammate, Jalen Mills. The former LSU defensive back definitely would like to see the Eagles bring Mathieu to Philadelphia.
Mathieu is also being recruited by at least one player from the Saints and 49ers, which means there are players from at least 11 teams currently recruiting the Honey Badger.
