The city of Nashville is in the process of building a brand new $2.2 billion NFL stadium and once that project is complete, the Tennessee Titans are going to attempt to bring multiple NFL events to the Music City.

Nashville will almost certainly be getting a Super Bowl at some point after the stadium is finished, but that's not the only event the city is aiming to host. Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill recently told News Channel 5 that he wants to see Nashville land a Pro Bowl and the NFL combine.

"Our new stadium opens up opportunities we don't currently have, realistically," Nihill said, "Obviously, the Super Bowl being one of those things, the Pro Bowl, even the (NFL) combine."

The combine has been held in Indianapolis since 1987, but the NFL's contract with the city of Indy only runs through 2026, so Nashville could conceivably host the event at some point after that. The Titans' new stadium isn't projected to open until the spring of 2027, so hosting the combine in February 2027 would probably be out, which means 2028 would probably be the earliest that Nashville could host the event.

As for the Pro Bowl, the event has been held in two locations since the NFL switched the format over to the "Pro Bowl Games" in February 2023. Las Vegas hosted the inaugural games and then Orlando took over hosting duties in 2024 and 2025. Like the combine, Nashville probably wouldn't be able to host the Pro Bowl Games until February 2028 at the earliest.

Once the stadium is open, it won't be surprising if Nashville hosts either of those events. It also won't be surprising if the Music City ends up landing a Super Bowl.

Back in May 2024, NFL Commissioner Goodell was asked about the chances of Nashville eventually getting the NFL's biggest game. "I think a Super Bowl here would be very successful," Goodell said putting the NFL's biggest game in the Tennessee capital. "But we'll get to that once we get a little further down the line with the stadium."

For his part, Nihill sounds confident that a Super Bowl is going to happen.

"I don't think there's anybody, even if you would call the commissioner right now, that would not be very transparent that Nashville is going to get a Super Bowl," Nihill said. "And if it does well with a Super Bowl, which we expect it will, we'll hopefully get multiple Super Bowls. It's just a matter of making sure the timing's right and that the first Super Bowl's done really, really well."

With the stadium scheduled to open in time for the Titans' 2027 season, that means the earliest Nashville could host a Super Bowl is for the 2028 season (The NFL prefers that a new stadium is open for a full year before hosting a Super Bowl so that all the kinks can be worked out).

Nashville will certainly be one of the favorites to land the Super Bowl following the 2028 season (February 2029), along with Las Vegas. If the Music City doesn't get it that year, it will almost certainly be getting a game soon after that.