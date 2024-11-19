The Dallas Cowboys have struggled at AT&T Stadium all season long, evidenced by the team trailing by 20+ points at one point in every single home game throughout the year. Dallas' offense has scored just five total touchdowns in five home games this season.

The Cowboys are so brutal at home, in fact, they don't even have the most touchdowns scored at AT&T Stadium in 2024. Instead, it's the New Orleans Saints who have the most touchdowns scored in Dallas this season (six) -- all coming in their 44-19 beatdown of the Cowboys in Week 2. The Detroit Lions have as many touchdowns (five) as the Cowboys do on their own field as well, scoring all their touchdowns in a 47-9 victory back in Week 6.

The Cowboys have lost six straight games at home, their longest home losing streak since the 2015-2016 seasons (eight). This comes after winning 16 straight at home before their wild card playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season.

Dallas is averaging 310.0 yards per game at home, which ranks 25th out of 32 NFL teams. The Cowboys average 4.6 yards per game at home, which is 30th in the NFL. The Cowboys also average 13.8 offensive points per game at home this season, 31st in the NFL.

The Cowboys have been abysmal at home this season, especially since a team has scored more offensive touchdowns than them in their own building this year.