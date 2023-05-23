While Tom Brady is remaining in the NFL by joining the Las Vegas Raiders ownership group, any chatter about a return to the field after after his second retirement may need to be put to bed. The seven-time Super Bowl champion finalized a deal to become a minority owner of the Raiders -- pending league approval, but there isn't likely to be a Michael Jordan -- Washington Wizards situation in his future.

That's because, according to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, league rules state that all 32 teams would have to sign off on a player suiting up for a team that they have a financial interest in, so Brady would need to receive league-wide approval if he wanted to return to the field -- something it would be hard to imagine the rest of the AFC West, at the very least, would be eager to do.

Brady announced in his retirement from the NFL back in February after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason. The future Hall of Fame quarterback stated that he was retiring this time "for good."

This came after Brady had retired following the 2021 NFL season only to announce that he'd be returning to the sport less than two months later.

Brady joining the Raiders' ownership group also won't be his first venture in owning a professional sports franchise. In March 2022, Brady became a minority owner of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, who are also owned by Davis.

In 2021, Brady had also expressed interest in potentially becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins, and even play for the franchise. However, the Dolphins were penalized by the NFL for improperly communicating with Brady while he was still under contract with the Buccaneers.