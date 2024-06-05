Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been a major headline during Tennessee Titans OTAs and minicamp. DeAndre Hopkins told reporters that the former first-round pick is "one of the most athletic people I've ever played with," while Calvin Ridley called Burks a "freak" who reminded him of Julio Jones and Terrell Owens. New head coach Brian Callahan has also chimed in, saying Burks has been "really impressive" early on and that he is "gonna play everything." That apparently includes special teams.

On Tuesday, Callahan told reporters the Titans are going to try Burks out on special teams. He worked as a gunner on punt team this week, and his roster spot could potentially depend on how he fits in there.

"Absolutely he's going to have to contribute," Callahan said of Burks. "You know you only get so many hats on game day, and if he's one of those guys on game day, we're going to have to find a place for him. Guys like him should be great special teams players on top of it, just because of his size and speed. And so the gunner thing is something I think he's very capable of doing. There might be some more roles for him in the other phases, as well.

"Anytime you're not the full-time starter, you're going to have to contribute somewhere on game day, and I think Trey's attitude and approach to special teams has been fantastic, and so I'm excited to see what he can do for them. I think he's an asset on special teams."

Treylon Burks TEN • WR • #16 TAR 30 REC 16 REC YDs 221 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Burks is the presumed WR4 in Tennessee, but it's clear Callahan's staff is trying to find another role for him. While Burks will get a shot at gunner, you have to wonder if he will compete as a returner as well with the kickoff rule change.

Burks' greatest challenge through two NFL seasons has been staying healthy. The Arkansas product has played in 22 of 34 possible games, catching 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown in those contests.