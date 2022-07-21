The San Francisco 49ers aren't expected to take a big step backwards without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2022. In fact, they are currently tied in having the sixth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, according to Caesars Sportsbook. There's reason to be optimistic when it comes to new quarterback Trey Lance, but some are very optimistic.

According to Caesars, Lance has received the sixth-most tickets (5.7%) and seventh-most money (5.3%) to win NFL MVP this year. He has actually received over twice as much money to win MVP this season than Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers COMBINED. Lance opened at 200/1 to win NFL MVP and has been bet down to 60/1. One Indiana bettor placed $2,000 on Lance to win MVP for a potential win of $120,000.

Trey Lance SF • QB • 5 CMP% 57.7 YDs 603 TD 5 INT 2 YD/Att 8.49 View Profile

It's an aggressive bet, as Lance played in just six games during his rookie season with two starts -- going 1-1. In all, the North Dakota State product threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. His best outing came in a Week 17 start vs. the Houston Texans, when he completed 16 of 23 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Another noteworthy storyline when it comes to Lance entering 2022 is that he said he was affected by a finger injury all of last year, which made throwing the football difficult. It was originally diagnosed as a "microchip" of a bone that called for rest, but it was apparently more than that.

With Lance healthy and firmly in place as QB1 for the 49ers, many are expecting fireworks in 2022.