This stat shows why Jon Gruden could flop as the new Raiders' coach

Tuesday is the day that Jon Gruden is officially hired as the next Raiders head coach. In Jack Del Rio, Gruden replaces a man who went 25-23 -- including a 12-4 record in 2016 -- in three seasons, and Del Rio did it on the heels of a 12-year spell in which Oakland never once sported a winning record (in fact, the team won four or fewer games seven times during that span).

But Raiders owner Mark Davis has long been infatuated with Gruden and now he has his guy. But it remains unclear whether Gruden is an upgrade over Del Rio.

For starters, Gruden last coached in the NFL in 2008. He'll return to Oakland with a 95-81 career record that spans 11 seasons, including 38-26 with the Raiders and 57-55 with the Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl following the 2002 season. But the NFL has changed drastically over the last decade -- in terms of schematics, scouting, and roster building, for starters -- all while Gruden has been in the broadcast booth.

There's also the argument that Gruden will generate excitement around the organization ahead of its relocation to Las Vegas, and having Gruden on the sidelines will all but guarantee fans in the seats. You know what else fills stadiums? Winning. Which Del Rio did in three years after his six successors had no luck in the 12 years before.

There's also this: History suggests that Gruden's return will be anything but smooth.

Pete Carroll is the gold standard -- he also coached in college during his time away from the NFL. Chan Gailey, Art Shell and Je Gibbs all, to varying degrees struggled. And you could make the case that Dick Vermeil's success was tied to the franchise quarterback he didn't even know he had: Kurt Warner.

Which brings us back to Gruden. His defenders will point out that in Oakland he'll have something he never did in Tampa Bay: A franchise quarterback. Derek Carr is coming off a disappointing season but he was a legit MVP candidate in 2016. In seven seasons in Tampa, Gruden had a .509 winning percentage with Brad Johnson, Brian Griese, Chris Simms, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown and Bruce Gradkowski under center.

So if Gruden can win with those guys, certainly he can win with Carr, who a season ago was a legit MVP candidate.

Win or lose, Gruden will be paid handsomely; he will reportedly earn around $10 million a year for 10 years with the Raiders.