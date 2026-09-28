Monday is the 75th anniversary of the most bewildering record in sports that has somehow stood the test of time.

On September 28, 1951, Norm Van Brocklin threw for an NFL record 554 passing yards at LA Memorial Coliseum for the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Yankees. The previous record was 468 pass yards by Johnny Lujack.

Now, 75 years and over 15,000 games later, the record still stands. It has withstood 26 more 500-yard passing games, including 17 in the past 15 years. It hasn't been broken despite the arms of Dan Marino, John Elway, Brett Favre, Steve Young, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes taking their best shots.

It predates the moon landing, the first Super Bowl, even Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point game.

It's unfathomable that a passing record from 1951 has not been broken in the most favorable passing era in league history. At the end of 1951, the all-time passing leader was Sammy Baugh with 21,734 yards. Today, Baugh ranks 108th all-time, and Tom Brady stands as the leader with 89,214.

How Norm Van Brocklin threw for 554 yards

But here we are. And how exactly did we get here? Norm Van Brocklin was only starting the season opener in 1951 because he was in a quarterback battle with Bob Waterfield (a Hall of Famer like Van Brocklin), but Waterfield was hurt for Week 1.

He was playing on a high-powered Rams offense that set an NFL record with 38.8 points per game in 1950 — another record that still stands today. He threw for 335 of his 554 yards to a pair of Hall of Famers, Tom Fears and "Crazy Legs" Hirsch.

It was a perfect storm between an offensive juggernaut and an opponent in the New York Yanks (not the baseball team) that was playing in its last season of existence. They had zero pass rush and were no match for Van Brocklin's barrage of deep balls, even in an era when you could grab and shove receivers downfield.

"We didn't rush him at all," George Taliaferro, a halfback, quarterback and defensive back for the Yanks, told the NY Times in 2011. "We didn't have that kind of a defense, so he could sit in the pocket and let it go. He didn't have to scramble. Once he got back in the pocket, they were talented enough to divert us around the pocket. He took the ball from center, put it up beside his right ear, and when he saw that the receiver had the defender beaten, he could let it go. It wasn't that he threw a five-yard pass and then the runner ran 95 yards. He was throwing it 50 and 60 yards."

It's even more shocking considering these facts …

Half of the shock behind this record is the era it was set in. Van Brocklin threw for 554 yards in 1951 when nobody was even close to that mark. Van Brocklin's performance was the first 500-yard game in NFL history, and there would only be one more in the next three decades.

Nobody else in the NFL threw for more than 335 yards (Bobby Layne) in a game in 1951. The gap between Van Brocklin (554) and Layne (335) matched the gap between the second- and 94th-best passing-yard performances in 1951. It was also by far the largest gap between the top two passing games (219 yards) in a season all time. No other season in NFL history saw the top two games separated by even 100 yards.

Plus, as bad as the Yanks were, they didn't allow more than 331 pass yards in a game in their three years of existence, besides this game.

Van Brocklin himself, a Hall of Famer who won two titles (the only QB to beat Vince Lombardi in a title game) and an MVP, never threw for more than 328 yards in a game in his career outside of this record day. His next-best game in 1951 was 167 yards and this historic performance accounted for 32% of his yards that season.

Norm Van Brocklin's 1951 Season



Week 1 vs Yanks Rest of Season Games 1 11 Pass yards 554 1,171 Pass TD 5 8

It may be the biggest statistical anomaly ever.

Why hasn't it been broken?

The other part of the shock factor is that nobody has passed it since. There have been close calls, though.

It actually would have been broken by Dan Marino on October 23, 1988, if Troy Stradford had held onto Marino's Hail Mary at the end of the game. Marino threw for 521 yards and five interceptions in a 44-30 loss. That's the recipe needed to break the record today. A track meet where one quarterback is playing from behind.

It also could have been broken on December 16, 1990, when Warren Moon threw for 527 yards, but the Oilers opted not to put the foot on the gas. They didn't attempt a pass on the final drive in a 27-10 win. That's the biggest obstacle for quarterbacks in this era. Quarterback is the most important position in sports, so teams are going to protect their golden goose and take their QB out of the game rather than stat-pad. That wasn't the case in 1951 with Van Brocklin. Now, if you're even in position to go for the record, chances are you're ahead by so many points because you've played so well that you get benched. Think about Tom Brady in the 59-0 win vs. the Titans in 2009. He threw for 345 yards in the first half but only recorded six attempts and 35 yards in the second half (and none in the fourth quarter).

I've been waiting for this record to be broken ever since I first heard about it between 10 and 15 years ago. It survived 525 from Joe Burrow in 2021, 500 yards from Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, and a 54-51 Chiefs-Rams track meet in 2018 where Patrick Mahomes threw for 478.

500-Yard passing games in NFL history (including playoffs)

Another obstacle is how defenses play these days. The Yanks weren't equipped to handle Van Brocklin's deep ball in 1951, when he averaged over 20 yards per completion that day. Today, defenses are scheming to take away deep balls. Just look at the evolution of Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown just seven deep ball pass touchdowns in the past five seasons.

Couple all of that with fewer yards to be gained with a touchback rule that puts the ball at the 35-yard line, and you can see why 554 still stands.

Who has the best chance to break the record?

Eventually there's going to be a track meet with quick scores, and one passer will rise to the occasion. Tony Romo threw for 506 yards in a duel he lost to Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2013. Brees hit the 500 mark in the duel with Eli Manning in 2015.

The best five candidates right now are as follows:

Joe Burrow: He threw for 525 yards in 2021 vs. the Ravens. The Bengals' defense, while improved, is capable of being in a high-scoring game.

He threw for 525 yards in 2021 vs. the Ravens. The Bengals' defense, while improved, is capable of being in a high-scoring game. Dak Prescott: The Cowboys have the worst scoring defense in the NFL since trading Micah Parsons, and Prescott has one 500-yard game under his belt. He also has two very good receivers.

The Cowboys have the worst scoring defense in the NFL since trading Micah Parsons, and Prescott has one 500-yard game under his belt. He also has two very good receivers. Caleb Williams : Ben Johnson is motivated to set records, and Chicago has a bad defense. They won 59-37 in Week 1. The biggest obstacle is the Bears' run game, which usually fuels these high-scoring games.

: Ben Johnson is motivated to set records, and Chicago has a bad defense. They won 59-37 in Week 1. The biggest obstacle is the Bears' run game, which usually fuels these high-scoring games. Jared Goff : The Lions play indoors, and they play a lot of track meets. Goff threw for 517 yards in 2019 with the Rams vs. the Buccaneers.

: The Lions play indoors, and they play a lot of track meets. Goff threw for 517 yards in 2019 with the Rams vs. the Buccaneers. Patrick Mahomes: I would be crazy to ignore Mahomes. The Chiefs defense (and secondary) isn't as good as prior years, which could be a recipe for a record-breaking day.

It's been said that Jerry Rice's 22,895 receiving yards and Brett Favre's 321 straight starts (including playoffs) are unbreakable NFL records. Well, this might be the most unbreakable, breakable record I've ever heard of, and each year I grow in awe of what Norm Van Brocklin accomplished on September 28, 1951.