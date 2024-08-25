PHILADELPHIA -- Thomas Booker has played in 10 games and has two seasons on his NFL resume. A former fifth-round pick, Booker is used to fighting for an NFL roster spot.

Waiting for that phone call on roster cutdown day is nothing new for Booker. Unlike last year, things may be different when it comes to his roster fate.

The Houston Texans parted ways with Booker and the Philadelphia Eagles gave him an opportunity on their practice squad last year. Booker never was elevated or promoted to the active roster, staying in the middle of the locker room with a smaller locker than a player gets on the active roster.

That didn't matter. Booker impressed the organization enough to earn a futures deal in Philadelphia this offseason. Based on how his training camp has gone this summer, the Eagles have made the right decision.

"I definitely felt good about what I put on tape," Booker said about his training camp. "There are a couple of plays I wish I had back because it's football. I put in work during the offseason and I put in work during training camp to make me feel confident in moments like these.

"I felt calm and collected, so I tried to put my best foot forward. I feel good about that."

Booker is facing a tough battle to make the Eagles' 53-man roster, battling for a roster spot with Marlon Tuipulotu and P.J. Mustipher. All three players are close, as Booker and Tuipulotu played against each other in the PAC-12 (Booker went to Stanford and Tuipulotu went to USC), while Booker and Mustipher played against each other in high school (Booker went to Gilman High School in Baltimore while Mustipher went to McDonogh in nearby Pomfret.

The Eagles can't go wrong with any of the three to fill one of those defensive tackle spots, making the decision all the more tougher.

"At the end of the day, we've all been busting our tail," Booker said. "We put out our best film possible, so we'll see where the cards fall."

Booker made his case for a roster spot with a strong training camp, improving on getting consistent pressure on the quarterback when he was getting those second-team reps. He even got a shout out from Vic Fangio during one of his press conferences.

"I'm going back into a familiar system," Booker said. "Vic was at Stanford in 2008, so a lot of our defensive principles come from that system. I love Vic, he's a no-nonsense guy and there's a lot of continuity and things that make sense with his defense."

That strong camp translated into the preseason. Booker had eight pressures and a sack in 70 preseason snaps, an 11.4% pressure rate. The numbers backed up what the Eagles noticed in the 16 camp practices.

"I think my pass rush really improved," Booker said. "Being able to get in the backfield with consistent pressure and just having the ability to change direction. I think I've become a stout run defender. In general, I tried to level up all the parts of my game. I feel confident over the fact I've done that.

Whether Booker makes the initial 53-man roster or not, he showed the Eagles he can play if needed. At the very least there's a practice squad spot waiting for him, but that call from another organization may be different this year.

"When you feel confident about the work you put in, it's a business at the end of the day," Booker said. "You control the controllable, so I feel pretty confident."