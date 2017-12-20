Thomas Davis' suspension for hit on Davante Adams gets reduced to one game

Davis was originally suspended two games after concussing Adams with a blindside block

The Carolina Panthers will have Thomas Davis on the field for their regular-season finale against the division rival Atlanta Falcons after all. Davis appealed the two-game suspension he received for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, and James Thrash, the jointly-appointed appeals officer, reduced the suspension to one game. That means Davis has to sit out only Carolina's Week 16 game against the Buccaneers

Davis was hit with the suspension after leveling Adams with a blindside block, forcing him to exit the game with a concussion. 

Adams later took to Twitter to make his case against these types of plays. 

"Look it's football but no room for s--t like that," Adams continued on Twitter. "We supposed to be in this together n look out for one another not mess with a mans livelihood and hand out unnecessary concussions. We all got mouths to feed what if I did that to him and his kids cant eat...

"Not the type to rant but when u go through this s--t twice in a year it takes a lil toll on u so excuse me."

Adams had previously been concussed on a dirty hit by Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan, but he's not the only one that had a history with these types of plays. The NFL had originally told Davis in his suspension letter that he was getting two games because he was a repeat offender. "You have been previously fined for violations of safety-related rules. Your actions yesterday warrant an escalation of discipline, not only because they were flagrant, but also because of your status as a repeat offender," the league said in a statement. 

Nevertheless, Thrash saw fit to reduce the suspension, and now Davis will be eligible to play in his team's final game before the playoffs. 

