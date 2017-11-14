Thomas Rhett to perform during halftime of Chargers-Cowboys Thanksgiving game

Country music star Thomas Rhett will perform at halftime of the Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Chargers and Cowboys on Nov. 23, the Cowboys announced on Tuesday.

"Watching the Cowboys game is such a tradition on Thanksgiving Day," Rhett said via the team's official website. "It's all about being together with family and friends, but this year is going to be a little different for us. I'm pumped that we get to pack up the whole family to go to Dallas for the halftime show ... it's going to be blast and helping do it for a good cause makes it even better."

As you might expect, the Cowboys are just as excited to welcome Rhett.

"Thomas Rhett is not only a chart-topping country artist, but also a musician whose commitment and passion for philanthropy makes him a great fit to join the Fight for Good and kickoff the Red Kettle Campaign," said Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys' executive vice president and chief brand officer who is also the former national advisory chairperson for The Salvation Army. "Every year, The Salvation Army makes a difference in the lives of millions of Americans. We want everyone to know that their donations truly make an impact."

Rhett's performance kicks off The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign, where donations help provide shelter and food for those in need, as well as Christmas toys for millions of children.

"We are thankful for our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, whose organization has continually provided us with incredible awareness during our most critical fundraising season," said Lt. Col. Ron Busroe, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. "We celebrate their ongoing support, and what is sure to be a memorable kickoff performance."

The Red Kettle Campaign begins on Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Eve. It raised $147.3 million last year and has raised almost $2.2 billion since the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day partnership began in 1997.

The last four halftime performers include Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Pitbull and Selena Gomez.

Last December, The Salvation Army saw a $182,000 surge in donations after Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott included the giant red kettle as part of his touchdown celebration.

With Elliott currently serving a six-game suspension, he'll have just one day to recreate that magic; the running back will be eligible to return to the field on Christmas Eve when the Cowboys host the Seahawks.