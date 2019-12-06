Thousands sign petition asking NFL to remove Michael Vick as Pro Bowl captain, call out sponsors

Michael Vick is listed as one of the 2020 Pro Bowl captains and not everyone is happy about it. Thousands of people have signed a various petitions asking the NFL to remove him from the position due to his past with animal abuse.

Last month, the league named him as one of the four Pro Bowl Legends captains and people immediately began demanding they make a change.

Vick served 19 months in a federal prison in Leavenworth, Kansas after being found guilty by a federal judge in Richmond, Virginia and being sentenced to 23 month for running a "cruel and inhumane" dogfighting ring and then lying about it. In December of 2007 Vick bankrolled a dogfighting operation and killed dogs who did not perform up to his standards.

The former Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has worked with the Humane Society of the United States, which is known as the nation's largest and most effective animal protection organization, but many believe despite his work with the organization while both in prison and since his release, Vick should still not be honored.

One petition creator, Joanna Lind, received over 170,000 signatures and they said they were "absolutely disgusted" at the NFL's decision.

Lind said, "To honor a man who had zero regard for animals is unacceptable and I would like your help to make sure he is NOT honored at the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl."

Another petition said, "Mike Vick does not deserve the honor of being Pro Bowl Captain. He is a convicted felon and a known animal abuser, is this who we want our children to look up to? Disney, how could you condone this?? There are so many players that have made amazing contribution to society, however Michael Vick is not one of them."

People are asking that sponsors do not support businesses that associate with him.

Brande Wood, the creator of another petition called out the companies associated and asked people to steer clear of purchasing these products until a change is made.

"The NFL, Disney, ESPN, the city of Orlando, and Camping World Stadium should not be condoning the torture and murder of dogs by allowing Michael Vick to be involved in the Pro Bowl – or any other professional sport, Wood wrote. "Please do not buy any products, merchandise, vacations, tickets, shows, etc. until they replace him."

Wood also called the choosing Vick "beyond baffling" when there were many other choices for the league to go with.