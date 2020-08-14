Watch Now: Report: NFL Could Adjust Offseason Calendar To Accommodate College Football in the spring ( 4:51 )

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be feeling pretty good about themselves as they begin knocking on the door of the 2020 regular season. They came into training camp the envy of most other NFL clubs after an offseason that landed them six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski. Specifically, with Brady, that signing has immediately put the Buccaneers in Super Bowl conversations and, in turn, set the bar extremely high for 2020. Now it's time to see if all those big swings over the course of the offseason will actually result in on-field success.

As we'll discuss more in-depth below, I predict the good times will continue to roll for the Bucs in 2020, both individually for Brady and for overall team success. While Brady meshing with the offense and his new weapons will be something to monitor over the course of the season, it's Tampa Bay's defense that will be the key for them to have as successful of a season that many (including myself) are predicting they will.

If you're a fan of the Bucs, you're going to like what we predict coming your way this season. If you're a Patriots fan still a bit scornful about losing Brady this offseason, you may want to avert your eyes. In any event, let's roll.

Tom Brady wins MVP honors

There were some who suggested that Tom Brady may have lost his fastball a bit during his final season with the Patriots in 2019, but that never really caught my eye. Yes, his completion percentage dipped to the lowest it's been since 2013 and his passer-rating was a mediocre 88, but I'd argue that had more to do with the lack of weapons around him and an insufficient offensive line that dealt with its fair share of injuries over the year. With that in mind, it's hard to make a definitive case that Brady has finally met that infamous cliff and begun tripping.

In fact, I see Brady not only showing that he hasn't fallen off but will be the best player the league has to offer yet again in 2020. Yes, I'm predicting that Tom Brady will break his own record (set in 2017 at age 40) of being the oldest player in NFL history to win league MVP honors.

The collection of talent around Brady is arguably the best he's had in his entire career and was the third most prolific offense in the league in 2019 in terms of total yards in 2019. Now, Tampa is adding the greatest quarterback of all-time to that unit.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are in the discussion for the best one-two punch at receiver in the entire league and the tight ends from Rob Gronkowski to O.J. Howard to Cameron Brate are all capable of putting up big numbers. The backfield also has an interesting collection of weapons in LeSean McCoy, Ronald Jones II, and rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn. The offensive line is also sturdy enough to keep Brady upright.

All that should result in Brady putting up massive numbers in Bruce Arians' offense, which is expected to be in 12 personnel (two tight ends) as the base offense. That fits Brady's skill set perfectly and it wouldn't surprise me if he turned in a season similar to his former rival Peyton Manning during his MVP season with the Denver Broncos in 2013. Of course, Manning, 37 at the time, was a spring chicken compared to Brady as he embarks on this season as a 43 year old.

Defense ranks top-three in points allowed

Depending on what metric you look at, you'd likely get a different answer as to whether or not the Buccaneers' defense was good in 2019. The secondary struggled, allowing the third-most passing yards in the league in 2019, but the run defense was stout, holding opposing offenses to a league-low 1,181 yards on the ground for the season. If you look at advanced stats, Tampa Bay's defense was borderline elite. The club ranked in the top five in terms of DVOA, according to Football Outsiders, was the No. 1 against the run, and just outside the top 10 in the league as the 12th ranked secondary against the pass.

The big thorn in Tampa's side in 2019 was keeping other clubs out of the end zone, ranking as the fourth-worst scoring defense in the league, allowing 28.1 points per game. I know what you're thinking: Well that was due to all of Jameis Winston's pick-sixes! While that admittedly didn't help the Bucs last year, even when you account for Winston's picks that immediately went for six and take them out of the equation, it still has Tampa at the bottom of the league.

That will simply need to improve if the Bucs are going to live up to those Super Bowl aspirations and I predict they will. The club was able to retain Jason Pierre-Paul, Ndamukong Suh and Shaq Barrett this offseason, which will continue to give the Bucs a strong pass rush and I expect the combination of Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and Jamel Dean to all improve in 2020 at corner.

Also, the addition of Brady does ease the minds of the defense too, despite the quarterback playing on the opposite side of the ball. Playing with a lead and Brady managing the clock should do wonders for Tampa's defense, who was locked into a number of shootouts with Winston last season. This change and maturation of a few players in the secondary will result in Tampa's defense being extremely stout this season and being one of the better units in keeping clubs out of the end zone.

Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in Tampa

Having Tom Brady under center put the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl conversation for 2020, which is especially spicy when you consider that Tampa Bay will be the host city for Super Bowl LV this February. No team has ever won a Super Bowl in its home stadium and I predict the Buccaneers to be the first, giving Brady the seventh ring of his career and the first outside of New England.

As long as Tampa stays healthy, it has all the tools to have arguably the most complete team in the conference and is poised to go deep into the playoffs and come out with a Lombardi. With Brady's experience in January and February, I see this all resulting in the club's second Super Bowl title in franchise history and first since 2003. And they get to do it at Raymond James Stadium!