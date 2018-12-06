Three NFL teams are dominating Pro Bowl vote, Tom Brady not in top-3 at quarterback

If the Steelers make the Super Bowl this year, the roster for the Pro Bowl will likely have to undergo some serious changes, and that's because Pittsburgh is dominating the fan vote so far.

After roughly six weeks of voting, the Steelers have taken over the Pro Bowl ballot with eight players currently leading the vote at their position, which is highly impressive when you consider that there are only 19 possible spots that fans are allowed to vote on in the AFC.

Basically, if voting ended today, the Steelers would make up more than 40 percent of the AFC roster. Steelers players currently leading the voting at their position, include: James Conner (RB), Antonio Brown (WR), Roosevelt Nix (Special teams), Jon Bostic (ILB) and T.J. Watt (OLB).

The Steelers could also end up sending more than half their offensive line to the Pro Bowl with Alejandro Villanueva (OT), David DeCastro (OG) and Maurkice Pouncey (C) also leading the vote at their position.

The Saints and Chiefs are also doing well in the vote with each team leading at four different positions. For New Orleans, Drew Brees (QB), Terron Armstead (OT), Max Unger (OG) and Will Lutz (K) all lead at their spots in the NFC.

For the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes (QB), Anthony Sherman (FB), Travis Kelce (TE) and Tyreek Hill (RS) all lead at their respective positions, and yes, Jalen Ramsey will probably get a kick out of the fact that Hill is a leading the vote as a return specialist and not a wide receiver.

One surprise in the voting is that last year's top vote-getter at quarterback, Tom Brady, is nowhere to be found in the voting so far. The NFL listed the three top vote-getting quarterbacks this week and Brady wasn't on the list. Brees leads all players with 950,818 votes, followed by Mahomes with 884,888 votes. The next quarterback on the list is Jared Goff, who has the sixth-highest vote total of any player in the NFL.

Fans can vote for their favorite Pro Bowler through Dec. 13 by clicking here.

Despite the early voting lead for Steelers players, that doesn't necessarily mean Pittsburgh will be filling up the entire AFC roster, and that's because fans don't have the only say in who makes the Pro Bowl. Players and coaches will also get a vote with each group's vote counting as one-third of the total.

After the votes have been tallied, the league will announce the 88 Pro Bowl players on an NFL Network special that's set to air on Dec. 18. This year's Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 27 in Orlando, Florida.

Here's a look at the top-10 overall vote-getters (To see a position breakdown, click here)

1. QB Drew Brees, New Orleans: 950,818 votes

2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City: 884,888 votes

3. RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams: 747,516 votes

4. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants: 718,108 votes

5. RB James Conner, Pittsburgh: 664,897 votes

6. QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams: 658,150

7. WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh: 630,392

8. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans: 582,550

9. WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City: 560,994

10. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City: 551,249