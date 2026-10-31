After Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on domestic violence charges in May 2026, three more women came forward with alleged physical incidents involving the Packers running back, according to Hobart/Lawrence Police Department records released to NBC 26 late Friday night.

Jacobs was arrested and jailed on five charges in late May: battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, all involving domestic abuse; strangulation and suffocation; and intimidation of a victim. The strangulation and suffocation charge was a felony, and the other four were misdemeanors. Jacobs turned himself in three days later and was released after one night in jail. He had previously denied the allegations through his legal team.

Details of the incident were not immediately disclosed. In August, however, an incident report revealed Jacobs had a "physical struggle" with a woman at his residence. Later, in the garage, "Jacobs grabbed her and threw her to the ground and she struck her head, suffering an injury. Jacobs then took her phone from her while she was on the ground. [The woman] laid on the ground for a while and then struggled to walk back into the house," according to the report.

Jacobs was charged with two Class A misdemeanors: battery and damage to property. He pleaded no contest to both charges in September.

Friday's police document release, though, reveals that after Jacobs' arrest, three more women contacted the police during the police's investigation and detailed previous incidents involving Jacobs.

One woman contacted investigators in June, shortly after Jacobs' arrest, and told police the allegations sounded similar to her experience with Jacobs in January 2022. The woman alleged Jacobs slapped her across the face, threw her phone in the pool, grabbed her by her hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her on the floor and said "I should kill you right now," spit on her and grabbed her by the throat.

The woman said she believed her alleged experience could be relevant to the case and she wanted people to believe the woman involved in the May 2026 incident, per NBC 26. She also said she did not report the incident and remained friends with him.

Another woman contacted the police later in June to describe an incident from April 2021. The woman alleged Jacobs grabbed her by her arms, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings outside. She said she suffered bruising to her arms and pain and swelling in her rib area, per the report. The woman said she called the police at the time; records indicate the responding officers observed no sign of injury, bruising or damage.

A third woman contacted the Hobart/Lawrence police in July and said that, in a May 2022 incident, Jacobs placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took her cell phone. She said she suffered bruising and scratches, and she did not report the incident or receive medical treatment because she wasn't a U.S. citizen at the time, and Jacobs told her she could be deported.

Furthermore, the records released to NBC 26 disclosed more details from the May 2026 arrest, per ESPN. Police records noted that Jacobs lunged at the woman, pinned her on a bed and covered her mouth and nose so she felt she couldn't breathe. The woman also indicated she believed she lost consciousness during the incident in the garage. Police have denied requests to release or allow others to view the video of the May 2026 incident, but it did release footage of Jacobs' arrest.

"We will review these allegations as part of the investigation, which has remained open," the NFL said in a statement Saturday.

Jacobs spent the first six weeks of the season on the commissioner exempt list, meaning he could not play or practice but could attend workouts and meetings, receive treatment and get paid. He has played in the Packers' last two games since coming off the list but remains under investigation, as the statement above indicates.