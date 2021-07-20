One of the most unpredictable teams entering the 2021 season is the Las Vegas Raiders, a group that has qualified for the playoffs just once in the last 18 seasons. Jon Gruden was brought in to lead the Raiders back to their glory days as the franchise relocated to Vegas, but the Raiders are coming off back-to-back late-season collapses.

Vegas can take solace that Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback. Over the last three seasons, Carr has completed 68.86% of his passes for 12,206 yards with 67 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions for a 98.6 passer rating. Despite Carr's play, the Raiders are just 19-29 in the second Gruden era -- thanks to a defense that has allowed the most points per game (28.4) and has the second-fewest takeaways (47) in the NFL over the last three years. The Raiders brought in Gus Bradley to significantly improve the defense and revamped the offensive line in order to spend money at other positions.

How competitive the Raiders will be in 2021 remains to be seen, but they'll have a chance to compete for a playoff berth with Carr at quarterback. There are still plenty of position battles that have to be settled in training camp this summer; here are the ones Raiders fans need to be keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.

The Raiders have not one -- but two -- open spots at cornerback once training camp opens. This battle will go throughout camp, even if one of the starting cornerback jobs is Hayward's to lose. Hayward played in Bradley's system for the past four years with the Chargers, allowing just a 60.8 passer rating when opposing quarterbacks targeted him as the primary defender in 62 games (per Pro Football Focus). Hayward allowed just 46.8% of passes thrown his way to be caught last year, the lowest completion rate against him since his Pro Bowl season (2017). The 31-year-old Hayward should have a starting spot in this defense.

Now, what about the other starting cornerback spot? Mullen started all 16 games for Vegas last year and finished with 64 tackles and 14 passes defensed, but the 2019 second-round pick allowed 60% of his passes thrown his way to be caught. Arnette, the team's first-round pick in 2020, had an underwhelming rookie year as he allowed a 72.2% completion rate in seven starts. Based off performance, Mullen has the edge here.

Douglas shouldn't be omitted from the mix. Even though he allowed a 63.3% completion rate while playing 540 coverage snaps in 2020, Douglas should be better playing under Bradley and his zone coverage. This battle will be worth watching all preseason.

2. Starting DT: Quenton Jefferson vs. Solomon Thomas

Johnathan Hankins has one of the starting defensive tackle spots locked up, but who will line up opposite him come Week 1? The Raiders signed both Jefferson and Thomas this offseason as the new acquisitions will compete for the starting job.

Jefferson played all 16 games for the Buffalo Bills last season (he started four), compiling 23 tackles and three sacks while playing 50% of the team's defensive snaps. He finished with 35 pressures and six quarterback hits, leading to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Raiders. Thomas, the third overall pick in the 2017 draft, played just two games for the San Francisco 49ers last season before tearing his ACL. Thomas had just six sacks in 48 games with the 49ers, but was able to sign a $5 million contract with Vegas this offseason. The Raiders are hoping Thomas' ability to rotate at end and tackle will pave his way toward a starting job.

The defensive tackle position has significantly improved with the additions of Jefferson and Thomas. The Raiders just have to figure out which player starts and which player becomes the No. 3 in a rotation.

The Raiders couldn't have asked for more from Edwards in his rookie season, based on his limited role in the offense. Playing just 24% of the offensive snaps, the 2020 third-round pick finished with 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown. Nine of Edwards' 11 receptions were for first downs as he averaged 17.5 yards per catch. Derek Carr had a 137.5 passer rating when targeting Edwards, who is in line for a starting job on the outside with Nelson Agholor's departure in free agency.

In comes Brown on a one-year deal (worth $3.75 million), as the speedster is looking to recapture the magic of his 1,060-yard, six-touchdown season with the Buffalo Bills in 2019. The 31-year-old Brown had just 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns last season, losing snaps to Gabriel Davis as the season wore on. Given how the Raiders like multiple deep threat wideouts in their offense, Edwards and Brown are both intriguing options opposite of Henry Ruggs.

Per Sharp Football Stats, the Raiders were second in the league in "22 personnel" (12%), but Edwards and Brown will be fighting for playing time when the team goes to "11 personnel" and "12 personnel" (combined 69% of the offensive snaps). Ruggs will be at one outside spot and Hunter Renfrow is the favorite to line up in the slot, leaving the other receiver spot open. Vegas hopes Edwards develops enough to win the job, but Brown is a nice insurance option there.