Stop me if you've heard this before: "The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl." If you're a football fan, chances are you have, considering this is the fifth time in six years and the third straight season the Chiefs have made it to the biggest game of the year.

Kansas City will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET, in what will be a rematch of a Super Bowl just two years ago, when the Chiefs came out on top.

In their seventh straight AFC Championship, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in a game that came down to the final minutes. The No. 1 seed got a week off to start the playoffs, then defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

Fans from the 30 other fan bases are already out of the race and at the surface may not have a rooting interest when Sunday rolls around. If you'd rather find yourself invested in the game, cheering on big plays and touchdowns, opposed to feeling bad for yourself because your favorite team didn't make it, there are a few reasons why you should join Chiefs Kingdom, at least for a week.

If you're looking for a team to latch on to, look no further. Here's three reasons why you should be cheering for the Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Three-peat loading ...

If you want to hop on the bandwagon for what could be a historic season for the Chiefs, now is your chance. The Chiefs were back-to-back Super Bowl champions coming into the 2024 season and are just one win away from making history. A championship win this year would make them the first-ever team to three-peat.

They say if you can't beat 'em, join 'em and very few teams have been able to beat the Chiefs as of late. The team has been setting records and remaining dominant for years under quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, so there's a good chance that dominance continues.

Betting odds and head-to-head history

The Chiefs are slightly favored in Sunday's game, as a 1.5-point favorite, so if you want to stick with the best betting odds, K.C. is the way to go. Heading into conference championship weekend, the Eagles were the favorite to win it all, but the odds have now tipped in the Chiefs' favor.

Betting against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl has only worked out once so far, when the team lost to future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The other three times in the Mahomes-Reid era the Chiefs found themselves on the biggest stage in football, they left with red and yellow confetti raining down.

This is also a storyline we have already seen play out and last time the Chiefs got the win. Reid knows how to defeat his former team and has already shown that once before.

Taylor Swift & Co.

You didn't think we were going to write this article without mentioning Taylor Swift, did you? While some may not find themselves dancing around the kitchen in the refrigerator light to Swift's many eras, there are many pop culture fans who have found their way to football in part thanks to the 14-time Grammy winner. She has brought many new eyes to football and growing the game is always a positive thing.

Swift also tends to bring her famous friends to the game and it's fun to see who will be seated next to her in the suite. Just as she was last year, Swift is expected to attend the Super Bowl and could have some special guests alongside. The Chiefs, who know the pressure of a Super Bowl all too well, will be looking to accomplish their wildest dreams and make history going back-to-back-to-back.