The Philadelphia Eagles had a quick exit from the playoffs in 2024, but 2025 has been a different story. For the second time in three seasons, the Eagles find themselves in the biggest game of the year, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, in what is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.

The last time these two teams met in the month of February, it was the Chiefs who came away with the Lombardi Trophy. On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Eagles will look to rewrite history.

To get here, the Eagles defeated the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship, after beating the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

If your team is already out of contention and you're still deciding which side you'll cheer for on Sunday, there are many reasons you should consider joining Eagles Nation. Here's why you should root for the Birds in the big game:

Saquon. Barkley. Need I say more? New York Giants fans are definitely not loving it, but the running back is having a resurgence in his first year in Philly. Barkley broke the team's single-season franchise rushing record in just 13 games and broke the the franchise record for rushing yards in a playoff game in their win over the Rams.

Barkley ended the regular season with 2,005 yards, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. In the NFC Championship, Barkley rushed 15 times for 118 and an impressive three touchdowns, including a 60-yarder on Philly's first offensive snap of the game.

The running game has been a major factor in the Eagles' success this season, and Barkley is a big part of that.

2025 Super Bowl: 10 reasons why Eagles made the big game, including Saquon Barkley being a machine Cody Benjamin

2. Super Bowl revenge

As mentioned above, the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, it didn't go their way. Just two years ago, the Eagles fell to the Chiefs in a wild back-and-forth matchup that was decided by three points. The Chiefs won 38-35 last time, with it all coming down to a K.C. 27-yard field goal with just eight seconds remaining in the game.

In that game, quarterback Jalen Hurts went 27 of 38 for 304 yards, one touchdown in the air and three on the ground, along with 70 yards rushing. He had an incredible game, but was unable to secure his first ring and now Hurts and Co. have the opportunity to get a second chance against the team that beat them last time.

3. ABC

If you're disappointed by the lack of variety from the AFC side, you're not alone. Many NFL fans are rooting for anyone but the Chiefs (ABC), wanting to see a new team emerge as the conference's representative. If you're one of those people who are done seeing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs once again making the trip to the championship game, then you're probably going to be an Eagles fan for the weekend.

This is Kansas City's fifth Super Bowl appearance in six years and they have the chance to be the first team to ever three-peat in the Super Bowl era. If watching one team dominate isn't for you, get on some green and learn the lyrics to "Fly, Eagles Fly."