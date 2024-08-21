To start him or not to start him? That is the question. When it comes to New England Patriots No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye, the question is not an easy one to answer.

The fan base and the media are split, with convincing arguments on each side. While some say throw the young player out there to gain experience and get live reps, others have a more cautious approach, hesitant to put someone out there who may not be totally ready.

It seemed like the job was veteran Jacoby Brissett's, but after the team's preseason game against the Eagles, coach Jerod Mayo revealed there is still a quarterback competition, leaving that door more open than it was before. The Patriots still have one preseason game to go, facing the Washington Commanders on Sunday, plus practice, to see what they have in their quarterback room.

Here are three reasons why starting Maye is the right call and three reasons the Patriots should keep him as QB2 for 2024:

Why Maye should start

Needs experience: While practice experience is great, in-game experience is invaluable. Maye needs the experience of reading a defense live, making halftime adjustments and dealing with a short week, so he knows how it feels and can improve in each area. There are many things Maye will go through in a game that practices and watching from the sidelines can't give him. The 21-year-old can work out all the issues this year, and learn on the job.

Maye is clearly the future of the franchise, or at least that's what the Patriots are hoping, so get him in now to start building the chemistry with his receivers and the offense as a whole.

Higher ceiling than Brissett: The Patriots used their No. 3 overall pick on Maye, that's not something to take lightly. The Patriots have a new coaching staff and are are in a new era of football. Their 2024 pick was the highest they've had as a franchise since 1993, so to have him spend the season on the sidelines seems like delaying something that could be, and is expected to be, a positive for the team. Otherwise, you are potentially wasting time.

This is Brissett's second stint with the Patriots; he's been on four other teams and has just 48 career starts with a 18-30 record. We all know what Brissett has to offer and while right now he may have the experience edge, more reps with the ones and looks more ready, he's not likely leading the Patriots to the playoffs. Since this is already a year with expected growing pains and struggles, the team should see what Maye has to offer, since his ceiling is higher than the vet we've already seen play in the league.

Promising preseason game: Maye outperformed Brissett in the second preseason game and led the team to two scoring drives right off the bat, including his own rushing touchdown. He finished 6-for-11 for 47 yards, 15 yards rushing and one TD on the ground.

The performance had people paying attention, including Mayo who said afterward that the quarterback competition is still in play. He's also had a few shining moments in training camp, some that even had the crowd chanting, "start Drake Maye."

Why Maye shouldn't start

Offensive line issues: Throwing out a rookie quarterback is risky to begin with, but when the offensive line is not up to par, the risk skyrockets. The Patriots' offensive line has been a major question mark, with multiple different combinations used this offseason. Veteran Vederian Lowe hasn't excelled at left tackle, allowing hits and committing penalties.

Chuks Okorafor, Mike Onwenu, Lowe, Michael Jordan and rookies Caedan Wallace and Layden Robinson have been shuffled around and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said they are looking into the best combo of players, rather than pick the best five. They've yet to find a combination that feels adequate.

During their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Patriots allowed more sacks allowed (15) than passes completed (14) with Brissett and Maye at QB. Not exactly promising for a young quarterback who already struggles when pressured. Putting any quarterback behind this line could very well lead to an injury, so do you want to risk putting the potential franchise quarterback out there?

Hasn't progressed enough: Maye had training camp to prove why he should be QB1 and the reality is, he has yet to prove it. Brissett has spent the time with the starters, while Maye has struggled in different scenarios, specifically two-minute drills.

Maye did show good moments in the preseason game, but even Mayo said that it's practice that he weighs more when it comes to making a decision about the starter.

"There's nothing more important that we do than practice and it's about the day after day after day trending in the right direction … so I think practice is the most important," he said, adding that the preseason game is "not really scheme."

The rookie's few solid moments in camp don't seem like enough to feel confident in him this season.

Brissett knows the offense, can mentor Maye: Some of the best quarterbacks in the league spent their first season on the sidelines. These days, teams tend to rush young quarterbacks into getting out there right away and fans want their early picks out there immediately, but there is value in learning from afar.

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Drew Brees are just a few who didn't start their first year and turned out to be elite. It's clear that it is possible for a quarterback to learn enough on the sidelines, in practices and in team meetings in order to be ready for future success.

There is no need to rush someone who may not be ready and rushing things may backfire in the future. If Maye does struggle because he doesn't know the offense well enough, or doesn't have enough time to progress, those struggles could shatter his confidence.