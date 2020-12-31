Who would have thought that after this past offseason the Washington Football Team would be in perfect position to win the NFC East. They had to deal with losing their starting running back due to off-field issues, front office drama and then the changing of their team name. If that wasn't enough for new head coach Ron Rivera, he was then diagnosed with lymph node cancer before the start of the regular season. However, Rivera was able to overcome receiving treatment during the season and several quarterback injuries to keep this team in the playoff race. While winning the worst division in football may not prove that Washington is a legitimate contender to win Super Bowl LV, it certainly is a major accomplishment considering all they had to deal with over the past year.

Washington could have wrapped up the division over the past two weeks, but failed to do so. Despite this, it is still in prime position to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. All it has to do is defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to make their postseason dreams a reality. Below, we will examine three reasons why Washington will end their two-game skid and win the NFC East.

1. The return of Alex Smith

After missing the previous two games due to a calf injury, Smith is set to return to the starting lineup this Sunday. This is a big deal, because he's the only one of the three quarterbacks Washington has started this year that has found success on the field. With Smith under center, Washington has won and covered in four straight games. In all Smith has lost just one of his five starts this season. This hasn't just been a trend in 2020. Since Smith joined Washington in 2018, they are 10-5 with him starting, while 6-26 with any other quarterbacks starting. Smith isn't a gunslinger that will throw four touchdowns per game, but he's a field general who knows how to take care of the ball and make the throws that need to be made at the right time. Against the Seattle Seahawks two weeks ago, Dwayne Haskins threw for just 295 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 20-15 loss, and then threw for only 154 yards and two picks against the Carolina Panthers before being benched for Taylor Heinicke. Washington finally has its best quarterback suiting up again, and that gives the offense a huge boost.

2. Washington's D-line will dominate Philly's O-line

It's incredible how much Chase Young and the Washington defensive line have affected this defense and team as a whole, and they rank No. 5 in the league with 44 sacks. During Washington's Week 14 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the line accounted for three sacks, four passes defensed, nine quarterback hits and a touchdown. When the offense couldn't get anything going in the first half, Daron Payne forced a fumble and Young returned it all the way for six points. Washington's secondary doesn't look scary on paper, but because of how dominant the defensive front is, they statistically have the third-best pass defense in the league, as they average just 198 passing yards allowed per game. I bring this up because the Eagles offensive line has struggled as of late. Jalen Hurts has been sacked nine times over the past two contests, and the line has not been on the same page in the run game either. Here's one of the more humorous gaffes from their loss to the Dallas Cowboys last week:

Washington's defensive line is not just the strength of the defense, they are the strength of this team. They will be chomping at the bit this weekend to get to Hurts and limit Miles Sanders in the run game.

3. Win and they're in

Just one game. Washington has to just win this game and the "Football Team" will be in the playoffs. The Cowboys or the New York Giants need to win and Washington to lose if they want to get in, so those two teams are going to need some help. Washington has the easiest route to the postseason here in Week 17, which is why they will win the NFC East in 2020.