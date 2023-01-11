The Buffalo Bills are the No. 2 seed after defeating the New England Patriots in the regular season finale. The Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Super Wild Card Weekend in an AFC East showdown. This will be the third time these teams meet this season.

The Bills will not play in another team's stadium, because after the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was canceled following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field, new playoff rules were put in place. If the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the No. 1 seed, both advance to the AFC Championship game, that game will be played in a neutral location. If the Chiefs do not make it to the conference championship and the Bills do, Buffalo would be the site of the game.

If your team is no longer in the running and you're looking for someone to root for, why not make it the Bills? Here are some reasons to root for one of the AFC's powerhouses.

Damar Hamlin

The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and was administered CPR and oxygen on the field. Since being taken off the field in an ambulance Hamlin has made incredible progress and has now stood up, communicated with his teammates and moved to a hospital in Buffalo.

Hamlin set up a GoFundMe account in college for toy donations and since Monday night's game the NFL world and beyond has rallied around Hamlin, donating millions to his Chasing M's Foundation.

Hamlin has been nothing short of resilient and as we learn more about the 24-year-old it is apparent what a giving and caring individual he is. It's hard not to root for him personally and therefore the team he plays for.

Bills' Josh Allen is an exceptional quarterback and one of the best in the league. He is constantly raising his own bar and making incredible highlight-worthy plays. He's just fun to watch, so why not watch him go all the way.

He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league for years, but has yet to make the Super Bowl. The furthest Allen has gone in the playoffs is the NFC Championship in 2020, when they lost to the Chiefs.

This season, Allen is in the running for MVP and rightfully so. The 26-year-old has a 63.3 completion percentage, with 359 completions, 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 762 on 124 attempts with seven rushing touchdowns.

Never won a Super Bowl

The Bills have never won a Super Bowl, despite going to four consecutive championship games from 1990-1993. The fanbase deserves a win and it seems like everything is coming together for them to make it to the big game. Their last Super Bowl appearance was in 1993, which means anyone under the age of 30 was not even alive the last time they made it to the championship.

Bills Mafia is one of the most iconic fanbases in all of sports. They are as wild as they are generous, constantly donating to foundations for opposing players and teams. Not many fanbases would jump on top of folding tables to celebrate their team, but Bills Mafia does that and more.

With high expectations, even making the playoffs or winning a round or two feels like the team failed. Only a Super Bowl win will be enough for a team with this level of talent.