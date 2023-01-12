The Miami Dolphins squeaked into the postseason thanks to the right dominoes falling their way in Week 18. On top of narrowly defeating the Jets at home thanks to a 50-yard field goal by Jason Sanders with 18 seconds remaining in regulation, along with the Bills defeating the Patriots, Miami clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Now, the Dolphins have to take down the team that helped them get into the postseason if they want to keep their season alive.

The Dolphins will trek into Highmark Stadium to face the Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend, marking the third time that these AFC East rivals have squared off this season. Of course, if you're a Dolphins fan you don't need any more reason to root for Miami and, if you're a Bills fan, I don't expect you to cross enemy lines here. That said, we will be targeting those who have no prior dog in this fight and roll out three reasons why you should roll with the Dolphins on Sunday.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Odds: Bills -13, O/U 43.5

David vs. Goliath

It's no secret that the Dolphins have an uphill battle here. With Tua Tagovailoa still not cleared by doctors to resume football activities, it'll either be Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson tasked with taking on the juggernaut that is the Buffalo Bills. Miami is the biggest underdog on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate, as the oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook are spotting them 13 points in this matchup. To take an even wider view of the overall playoff picture, Miami owns the worst odds out of the remaining teams to win the Super Bowl at 60-1, while Buffalo holds the second-best odds to eventually hoist the Lombardi Trophy at 4-1. So, if you like upsets, this would be as big as it gets.

Josh Allen has owned this matchup throughout his career, going 8-2 against the Dolphins (5-0 at home). In those games, his teams averaged 32.6 points per game, while he averages 268.4 yards through the air and 55.4 yards on the ground. He is the only quarterback in NFL history with 250+ passing yards per game and 50+ rushing yards per game vs. one team (min. five starts). Meanwhile, a win at Highmark Stadium would also be borderline unprecedented as the Bills are 12-1 at home in the playoffs since the 1970 merger.

Buffalo is Goliath in every sense of the word. If you like the underdog story, roll with David here.

Mike McDaniel

I don't know about you, but the entire Mike McDaniel experience has been one of the more enjoyable things about watching the NFL in 2022. Not only is he showing us that he is one of the brighter young minds in the NFL, but he has a certain quirky, nerdy charisma that is awfully charming/hilarious.

How do you not root for a guy like that, especially with the deck stacked against Miami's wide array of injuries? If he pulls off the upset, it'd be one of the better coaching displays we've seen in quite a while.

While everyone may be hoping for a Bills-Chiefs rematch of last year's divisional round at some point this postseason, getting a Tyreek Hill revenge game wouldn't be a terrible consolation prize that would also eliminate the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship Game.

Of course, Hill was traded away from Kansas City this offseason after the Chiefs were unable to reach a contract extension with the star receiver and he eventually found his way to Miami. While things may not be extremely icy between the two parties, it'd certainly be interesting what Hill may say about his former team leading up to a playoff showdown that would also be his first time playing against the Chiefs and his first trip back to Arrowhead Stadium.

Moreover, I'd love to see what kind of tricks Hill could have up his sleeve on the field to possibly spurn Kansas City.