Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

The beginning of May is usually a quiet time in the NFL, but Jerry Jones decided to spice things up on Wednesday by making an early morning trade for George Pickens. That trade was pulled off at 5:50 a.m. CT. Apparently, Jerry doesn't sleep, which is actually completely believable.

Anyway, we'll be taking a look at the fallout from the trade in this newsletter, plus we'll be taking a sneak peek at the NFL schedule.

As always, here's your daily reminder to tell all your friends to sign up for the newsletter. To get them signed up, all you have to do is click here.

1. NFL schedule release sneak peek: Seven things we already know about the 2025 schedule

Getty Images

The release of the NFL schedule is officially less than a week away, and we're going to celebrate that fact by taking a sneak peek at what's in store for the 2025 season. Although we don't know much about the 2025 schedule, here are seven things we do know:

You can check out our full sneak peek here. The NFL schedule release has become a major offseason event for the league, and this year should be no exception.

2. George Pickens fallout: Three receivers the Steelers could sign to replace Pickens

With George Pickens no longer in Pittsburgh, it won't be surprising if the Steelers look to sign a receiver at some point in the near future. They do have Calvin Austin III and recently signed Robert Woods, but they'll likely still need to add a strong No. 2 receiver if they want their passing game to be any good this year.

So who could they target? Let's take a look at three names.

Jets WR Allen Lazard. "It appears one player the Steelers may pursue is Lazard, who is midway through a four-year deal that he signed back in 2023. Lazard, who played with Aaron Rodgers in both New York and Green Bay, is reportedly in play to be traded to Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Talk." You can read more on Lazard here

"It appears one player the Steelers may pursue is Lazard, who is midway through a four-year deal that he signed back in 2023. Lazard, who played with Aaron Rodgers in both New York and Green Bay, is reportedly in play to be traded to Pittsburgh, according to Pro Football Talk." You Keenan Allen. "Allen is probably one of the top remaining free agents looking for a new home, although he is now 33 years old and coming off a campaign in which he recorded a career-low 49.6 receiving yards per game. However, Allen still caught seven touchdowns last year with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and is a reliable perimeter target at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds."

"Allen is probably one of the top remaining free agents looking for a new home, although he is now 33 years old and coming off a campaign in which he recorded a career-low 49.6 receiving yards per game. However, Allen still caught seven touchdowns last year with Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, and is a reliable perimeter target at 6-foot-2, 211 pounds." Amari Cooper. "Maybe Cooper isn't the same wide receiver he once was now that he's about to turn 31, but keep in mind he's just one year removed from a season in which he caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 yards and five touchdowns."

Jordan Dajani has a full list of possible targets for the Steelers and you can check it out here. Jeff Kerr also covered some overreactions from the trade, and if you want to read those, you can do that here. Also, Bryan DeArdo took a deep dive into why the Steelers deserve credit for trading Pickens, but also some blame for not being able to work things out. You can check that out here.

3. Top free agents at every defensive position

Getty Images

In Wednesday's newsletter, we took a look at the best available free agents on the offensive side of the ball, so now we're going to cover the top guys available on defense. Bryan DeArdo broke down the top-three guys on the market at each position on defense.

EDGE

Za'Darius Smith: "A two-time Pro Bowler, Smith is coming off a solid 2024 season that saw him record 9.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss while playing for the Browns and Lions."

Cornerback

Stephon Gilmore: "Gilmore visited the Cowboys (his team during the 2023 season) late last month, so it's clear that teams are still interested in his services. A former Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore is still a solid starting cornerback."

Safety

Justin Simmons: "Simmons' availability is odd to say the least. The former two-time Pro Bowler continues to be without a team despite putting up decent numbers last year for the Falcons. Simmons reportedly wants to join forces with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles."

If you want to see the full list of the top defensive players still on the market, we've got that here.

4. Tyreek Hill ranks the five best quarterbacks in the NFL

If there's one player on the Dolphins' roster who has no problem sharing what's on his mind, it's Tyreek Hill. The Dolphins receiver was recently asked to rank the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL, and four of the names on his list made a lot of sense:

Not too many people out there would argue with any of those names being on the list of the five best quarterbacks in the NFL. So who did Hill have in the fifth spot? You'd think it would be Tua Tagovailoa, but if you thought that, you'd be wrong. Nope, Hill didn't have Tagovailoa on his list. Instead, he put Baker Mayfield on it. Mayfield is a solid quarterback, but I'm not sure anyone besides Hill would rank him as a top-five guy.

At this point, it almost feels like Hill is TRYING to do whatever he can to get traded.

Let's not forget, Hill said he wanted out of Miami following the team's 2024 regular-season finale, and although he backtracked on his comments, he's probably not going to make too many friends in the locker room with his hot take that Mayfield is better than Tagovailoa.

Hill apparently had time to rank quarterbacks this week because he was getting ready to go to the hospital. The Dolphins receiver had a second surgery on his wrist Wednesday, and you can get all the details on that here.

5. NFL offseason grades: Steelers earn the only 'A' in the AFC North

Getty Images

We're going to be spending the next few days grading every NFL team based on how they've done this offseason, and here we have the AFC North.

Let's check out the grades:

If you want the full explanation for each team's grade, you can check out Bryan DeArdo's story here.

6. Extra points: Rams are headed to Hawaii

It's always a busy time in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that's happening, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.