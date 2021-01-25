The Green Bay Packers feel short in the NFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season, becoming the first team since the 2001-03 Philadelphia Eagles to lose consecutive NFC conference title games. This year's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a golden opportunity for Green Bay to get Aaron Rodgers to his second Super Bowl, but the Packers couldn't overcome an 18-point second half deficit capped with one of the biggest coaching gaffes of the NFL season -- which didn't exactly appease Rodgers.

Green Bay is 26-6 over the past two seasons, yet doesn't have a Super Bowl appearance to show for winning the most games in the NFL over the last two seasons (tied with the Kansas City Chiefs). The Packers have some salary cap implications to work out, currently sitting $28,759,726 over the projected salary cap (per Over The Cap) and eight draft picks (one in the first three rounds and three in the fourth round) this offseason.

The window for Rodgers to win another Super Bowl in closing, which Green Bay has to figure out in the coming months. The Packers don't have to do much to go to the Super Bowl next season, but have to follow these steps:

Keep Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay

If the Packers going to have any shot to win the Super Bowl, they have to keep Rodgers in a Packers uniform -- and make sure he's happy. Drafting Jordan Love in the first round last year didn't help matters, but Rodgers took his frustrations out on the field with a MVP season. Rodgers is playing the best football of his career, yet there isn't enough talent around him to show for it.

The Packers have to make sure they can do anything this offseason to make Rodgers happy. Rodgers has a cap number of $37 million, so the Packers have to work their way around that and find the playmakers he needs to go to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers may (or may not) ask for a trade. The Packers need to make sure he isn't going anywhere (and he shouldn't).

Add another playmaking receiver

Green Bay arguably had the best wide receiver in football this season in Davante Adams and a red zone threat at tight end in Robert Tonyan, but the Packers need another threat on the outside or in the slot to make the passing game even more complete. Rodgers can't rely on just Adams and Tonyan to carry the offense, needing a more consistent pass catcher at wide receiver besides Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

With Lazard set to hit free agency, this is the time for the Packers to seek an upgrade at wide receiver in the draft with that late first-round pick -- and perhaps another one on Day 2 (or with one of those three fourth-round picks).

The prospect pool dips after Rashod Bateman, but he should be in range for the Packers to draft him. Of course, this wasn't a problem with last year's draft class...

Re-sign Aaron Jones

Green Bay has to find a way to retain one of the more dynamic running backs in the NFL in Jones, who is due for a huge payday after averaging 5.5 yards per carry in three of the four years he's been in the NFL. Jones has 25 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons, which is third in the NFL and his 5.01 yards per carry is fourth in the NFL.

Since Jones entered the league in 2017, he's second in the NFL in yards per carry (5.17), fourth in rushing touchdowns (37), and seventh in rushing yards (3,364). Jones is a top-10 running back and deserves to be paid like one. The Packers have to keep a valuable running back like Jones in the fold for the next two seasons, a good way to keep Rodgers happy in Green Bay.

They'll have to move on from a player with a large cap hit, but offense is the way to win games in the NFL now.