Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback DeAngelo Hall officially retires after 14 NFL seasons

After 14 NFL seasons, DeAngelo Hall is officially calling it quits. Hall told reporters on Monday that his career as a football player is over, and he is keeping his options open when it comes to taking a position with a front office or broadcast network.

"I'm not playing. That's for damn sure," Hall said, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "But yeah, all the other stuff is still on the table."

Hall started his career back in 2004, when the Falcons made him the No. 8 overall pick in the draft. He quickly became one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and he made the Pro Bowl twice in four seasons with Atlanta.

Hall was traded from Atlanta to Oakland at the expiration of his rookie deal, and soon signed a large contract extension with the Raiders. He struggled badly to adapt to Oakland's defense, however, and they released him after just eight games. It did not take long for him to land with Washington, and he regained his form over the next couple seasons and made the Pro Bowl again following his second full season with the team.

Hall spent 10 years with the Redskins, though over the last few seasons he struggled badly with injuries. He really hasn't been the same player since turning 31, as he played just 22 games over the last four years, and even a move to safety was unable to keep him from getting injured.

His career comes to a close with Hall having recorded 811 tackles and 43 interceptions, the latter figure the fourth-most in the NFL since his debut. Hall mentioned that it was a dream of his to make the Hall of Fame, and that because of the way the back half of his career played out, he knows he still has work to do to get there. Hence, his interest in working in a front office or the broadcast booth.

"I had a vision of a gold jacket, but the injuries the last couple years have been very hard on me," he said. "So that's kind of out of the question now. But who's to say I can't get in there some other way? That's kind of my focus. I still want a gold jacket, whether I can get one as an exec, a coach -- I'm going to get me a damn gold jacket, believe that."