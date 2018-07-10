Three-time slam dunk champ Nate Robinson shows he still has bounce in flag football league

The American Flag Football League may not get a ton of press, but it's a bit like the NBA's BIG3 in the sense that it's letting players continue playing the sports they want after they can't play in the pros anymore. For former NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson, who played cornerback in college at the University of Washington, both leagues are letting him continue to play the sports in which he's excelled at the age of 34.

Robinson, perhaps most famous for being "Kryptonite" to Dwight Howard's Superman in some of the more fun years of the slam dunk contest, was also well known for his ridiculous vertical at just 5-foot-9. He got to showcase his hops again in the AFFL for Holdat, and he showed out in a big way. You can check out the video here.

Although Holdat would lose to Godspeed in the semifinals, Robinson's athleticism is impressive. Perhaps even more impressive are his instincts. From the perfectly timed leaping break-up to his jump on the curl route, you can certainly tell Robinson has played the position before. His catch at the end of the video is also pretty impressive, especially since he clamped down before the ball could slip through his outstretched hands.

Robinson, who joined the BIG3 as a co-captain in January, recently opened up to Bleacher Report about his depression. Now, however, he seems to be living his best life.