When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, there's no question about who's in charge and that's Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner has a long history of doing whatever he wants, whenever he wants and he showed that again recently when he made a trade for Trey Lance.

After sending a fourth-round pick to the 49ers in exchange for Lance, Jones revealed that he didn't talk to anyone before pulling the trigger on the deal. The Cowboys owner kept several key people in the dark, including Dak Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.

When it comes to the NFL, keeping people in the dark on key decisions is not a great way to run your organization, according to Mark Schlereth. During a recent episode of his "Stinkin' Truth" podcast, the three-time Super Bowl champion ripped Jones for his actions.

"This is why the Cowboys will never win s--t because Jerry Jones can't help himself," Schlereth said, via the New York Post. "You think about Jerry Jones, you're gonna go out there and you're gonna make a trade for a guy without talking to anybody else in your organization, Stephen Jones, your head coach Mike McCarthy, your quarterback."

Schlereth didn't necessarily take issue with the fact that the Cowboys didn't tell Prescott about the deal, but he thought it was a huge mistake for Jones not to give McCarthy a heads up on the impending trade.

"I really don't care if you involve your quarterback in it or not, but to not involve your head coach," Schelreth said. "What does it say about your head coach? 'Hey guys, I know he's your head coach, but he truly has no authority within this organization. So, you don't have to listen to him. You don't have to pay attention because the buck stops with me. Your coach doesn't have the authority to fire you. I do.'"

During his 12-year career, Schlereth played on three Super Bowl-winning teams, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to win a Lombardi Trophy, and right now, he says the Cowboys don't have what it takes thanks to Jones.

"You cannot win in the National Football League that way," Schlereth said of the way Jones runs the team. "Oh, they may win a bunch of regular season games because they're talented. They'll get in the playoffs and they'll s--t in their helmets like they do every year."

After winning 12 games in each of the past two seasons, the Cowboys have high expectations this year, but to meet those expectations, they're going to have to advance to the playoffs. The Cowboys haven't made it past the divisional round since 1995, which also happens to be the last time they won the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys 28-year drought without an NFC title game appearance is the third-longest in the conference, trailing only the Lions and Commanders. The Cowboys have won three Super Bowls since Jones bought the team in 1989, but all three of those came in his first six years as owner. Since 1996, the Cowboys have a postseason record of just 5-12.