The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high at 5-2, winners of three consecutive games while turning their season around since the bye week. The Eagles are in good shape compared to some other teams around the league, especially with all the injuries to key players they endured in September.

Losing starting tight end Dallas Goedert and starting left tackle Jordan Mailata recently hasn't helped, but the Eagles have been doing well in their absence. The defense has turned things around too after a subpar start.

In addition to the injuries, the Eagles can improve in certain areas of their roster. Philadelphia doesn't need a star-caliber player, but some depth at key positions would be ideal for the final two months.

With the trade deadline a week away (and teams already making moves), here are three positions the Eagles should look at upgrading prior to Tuesday, November 5.

Pass rusher

Potential candidates: Emmanuel Ogbah, Za'Darius Smith

The Eagles have significantly improved at getting to the quarterback in recent weeks. They're 10th in pressure rate (37.6%) since Week 6 and second in sack rate (13.6%), a strong showing compared to the start of the season. Philadelphia's 14 sacks over that span actually lead the league.

The improvements of Bryce Huff and Nolan Smith have helped. Smith has been getting more comfortable in the defense and Huff went back to a four-point stance. The results have helped out the entire defense, along with Jalen Carter and Milton Williams being forces in the interior during the stretch.

Could the Eagles use more depth? Yes, but they don't have to pay a premium. A veteran pass rusher would help, but Philadelphia doesn't have to use high draft capital to improve the position.

Tight end

Potential candidates: Jordan Akins, Austin Hooper, Tommy Tremble

The Eagles should be getting Goedert back soon, so this position isn't as urgent as it once was. Philadelphia could still use depth at the position behind Grant Calcaterra.

Calcaterra has shown he can fill the void as a starter, but the depth is still questionable with Jack Stoll, E.J. Jenkins and Albert Okwuegbunam. When Goedert was out last season for three games, Eagles tight ends had just two catches. That has significantly improved this time around with Calcaterra, making tight end not as much of a need as a few weeks ago.

The Eagles still could use some extra help until Goedert returns.

Middle linebacker

Potential candidates: Josey Jewell, Devin Lloyd, Jack Gibbens

The performance of Nakobe Dean has come around in recent weeks, easing any Eagles concerns about him starting at the MIKE. Even with Dean improving, the Eagles could consider outside help here. They still like the progression of Ben VanSumeren and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., so a significant trade is unlikely.

The release of Devin White after the bye week tests the Eagles' depth at the position. Trotter is a rookie and VanSumeren has played just 50 defensive snaps in his career. It wouldn't hurt for the Eagles to kick the tires on adding veteran depth there.