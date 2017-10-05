Thursday Night Football: Here's the personal record Bill Belichick can set vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay is the only city in which Belichick hasn't won a game as an NFL head coach

If the New England Patriots lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, they won't just drop under .500 at 2-3. They'll also cost their head coach a chance at setting an impressive personal record.

Bill Belichick is arguably the most accomplished coach in NFL history. He's won five Super Bowls, .671 percent of his regular season games, and three Coach of the Year awards. But there is one accomplishment that's eluded him throughout his 23 seasons as an NFL head coach. 

He's never won a regular season game in Tampa Bay. It's the only NFL city that he's yet to conquer, according to NFL Research. As NFL.com's Dan Hanzus noted, Belichick has topped the Bucs before, but that game was played in London.

Belichick probably won't care, of course. He'll only care about moving to 3-2 on the season. According to The Washington Postthe Patriots haven't been under .500 at least five games into a season since Week 8 of 2002. For their current state of affairs, Belichick can blame his defense, which ranks second to last in points allowed. And for his poor defense, Belichick can blame himself. He's the one who traded Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones in recent years, and refused to get more defensive help by trading backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Patriots' defense will be tested on Thursday night, when they're forced to travel to Tampa Bay on a short week and stop Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and Jameis Winston.

With all that being said, these are Belichick's Patriots we're talking about. Regardless of what happens on Thursday, they're not going to be the second worst defense in football during the entire season. Belichick's too good of a coach for that to happen. 

And if history tells us anything, the Patriots will beat the Buccaneers and give Belichick his first win in Tampa Bay. As our Will Brinson noted in his Week 5 NFL picks, the Patriots are 11-1 against the spread following a home loss when Belichick is coaching and Tom Brady is playing quarterback. 

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

