Thursday Night Football: Low ticket prices, Coldplay could outpace 49ers wins at Levi's
Tickets are dirt cheap and very much still available for the TNF matchup
The San Francisco 49ers have not been good since moving into Levi's Stadium three years ago. As a result, there have been some major issues with people showing up to see the 49ers play. This has been a problem for several years now.
To be fair, this is not just a 49ers problem: the Rams got no one to come to watch their drubbing of the Colts in the Los Angeles Coliseum during Week 1. This has also been happening for several years.
Tickets to that Week 1 Rams game were going for as low as $6. It should not be a surprise that the tickets for Thursday night's Rams-49ers game are not flying off the proverbial shelves either.
You won't be able to get in for under the cost of a hot dog, but you can get into the lower level for about $40, which used to be an unheard of idea for an NFL team. The 49ers might not be good, but they have a new coach and GM and have had some positive momentum around the team lately.
Hop on StubHub right now, though, and you're sitting with a great -- and likely unimpeded -- view of the field.
The cheapest seat of all on StubHub for this game as of 5:20 p.m. ET -- the game starts in just about three hours -- is $32.98. Should you require San Francisco 49ers tickets in the future, you probably won't be paying a hug sum for them.
And if you go to the event page and scroll down the StubHub listings, it goes on fooooooorever. There are a ton of unsold tickets.
According to SFGate.com, on Wednesday there were tickets available for as low as $14.
Which is surprising, since the Rams present a rare chance for the 49ers to win a football game. In fact, the Rams are the only team the 49ers have beaten at Levi's since the stadium opened. Which makes for a pretty fascinating stat, via SFGate.com.
If the 49ers lose to the Rams on Thursday night, they will not play at home again until October 22. And if they lose, they will have the same number of home wins (2) as the band Coldplay has concerts (2) in Levi's since the start of 2016. Coldplay also plays on October 4, which means if the 49ers don't manage to win Thursday night, there is going to be a multi-week stretch where Coldplay will have more concerts in the history of Levi's Stadium than the 49ers have wins.
No wonder tickets are easy to come by.
