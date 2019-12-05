Thursday Night Football odds: Bears vs. Cowboys picks, best predictions from Chicago expert who's 26-12

The Cowboys will try to maintain their spot atop the NFC East when Dallas faces the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Cowboys are 6-6 after falling to Buffalo on Thanksgiving Day, and coach Jason Garrett could be on the hot seat as the talent-laden team has struggled against quality competition. Dallas has the league's top passing offense with quarterback Dak Prescott calling the shots and is averaging 25.8 points per game. The defense also is in the top 10, but the Cowboys have lost three of their last four games. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Dallas is a three-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5 after falling as low as 42.5. Before you make your Cowboys vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Bears expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218 on NFL picks against-the-spread, returning $2,335 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had his finger on the pulse of the Bears. In fact, he has hit 26 of his last 38 picks involving Chicago, and nailed the victory against Detroit. White correctly predicted the Lions' defense would struggle to stop an inconsistent Bears offense, and Mitchell Trubisky matched a season high with three touchdown passes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, here are the latest NFL lines and trends for Cowboys vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -3

Bears vs. Cowboys over-under: 43.5

Bears vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -160, Chicago +135

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has topped 350 passing yards in three of his last four games.

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has 21 catches over his last three games.

White knows that the Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Prescott threw for 355 against the Bills, 85 to wide receiver Amari Cooper. Prescott can also count on Michael Gallup (796 yards), Randall Cobb (634), and veteran tight end Jason Witten (48 catches). Running back Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 990 yards and seven TDs.

White also knows the Bears are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games overall and Dallas' defense is much better than the one Chicago faced in Detroit. The Cowboys allow only 321.6 yards per game (eighth in the NFL) and the unit has recovered eight fumbles. Robert Quinn has 9.5 of the team's 28 sacks.

But just because Dallas looks better on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Cowboys spread on Thursday Night Football.

White also knows that the Cowboys struggle on Thursday night, going 4-9 against the spread in their last 13 tries, and Chicago's defense has plenty of talent. The Bears have intercepted eight passes, three by cornerback Kyle Fuller and two by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Linebacker Khalil Mack has 6.5 sacks and forced five fumbles, while Roquan Smith has a team-high 98 tackles.

The NFL guru also is aware that weather can be a factor in the Windy City, and the Bears are 4-0 against the spread in their last four December games. Trubisky has been up and down, but has passed for 2,196 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a reliable big-play man in wide receiver Allen Robinson, who has 71 receptions for 850 yards and five TDs. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 594 yards and five scores..

