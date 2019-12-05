Thursday Night Football odds: Bears vs. Cowboys picks, optimal predictions from Chicago expert who's 26-12

The Bears will try to maintain momentum when Chicago hosts the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. It's the first game of the Week 14 NFL schedule. Chicago has won three of its last four games, and a 24-20 victory against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day evened its record at 6-6. The Bears know they will need to keep rolling to make a push for a spot in the NFL playoff picture, as they sit three games out in the NFC North. Chicago is built on a strong defense that allows just 17.3 points and 319.7 yards per game (seventh in the league). Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Dallas is a field goal favorite in the latest Bears vs. Cowboys odds, while the over-under is 43, down one from where the line opened. Before you make your Cowboys vs. Bears picks, be sure to see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's resident Bears expert, R.J. White.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst since the start of the 2017 season. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 265-218 on NFL picks against-the-spread, returning $2,335 to $100 bettors.

The stats guru, whose NFL picks are coveted by fans everywhere, has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. In addition, he has had his finger on the pulse of the Bears. In fact, he has hit 26 of his last 38 picks involving Chicago, and nailed the victory against Detroit. White correctly predicted the Lions' defense would struggle to stop an inconsistent Bears offense, and Mitchell Trubisky matched a season high with three touchdown passes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has analyzed Bears vs. Cowboys and locked in another confident against-the-spread pick. You can get it at SportsLine. Now, here are the latest NFL lines and trends for Cowboys vs. Bears:

Bears vs. Cowboys spread: Dallas -3

Bears vs. Cowboys over-under: 43

Bears vs. Cowboys money line: Dallas -160, Chicago +135

DAL: QB Dak Prescott has topped 350 passing yards in three of his last four games.

CHI: WR Anthony Miller has 21 catches over his last three games.

White knows that the Cowboys are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games after accumulating more than 250 yards passing in their previous game. Prescott threw for 355 against the Bills, 85 to wide receiver Amari Cooper. Prescott can also count on Michael Gallup (796 yards), Randall Cobb (634), and veteran tight end Jason Witten (48 catches). Running back Ezekiel Elliott has rushed for 990 yards and seven TDs.

White also knows the Bears are 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games overall and Dallas' defense is much better than the one Chicago faced in Detroit. The Cowboys allow only 321.6 yards per game (eighth in the NFL) and the unit has recovered eight fumbles. Robert Quinn has 9.5 of the team's 28 sacks.

But just because Dallas looks better on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Bears vs. Cowboys spread on Thursday Night Football.

White knows the Bears are 12-6-1 against the spread since 2015 as home underdogs and the defense has talent at every level. Linebackers Roquan Smith and Khalil Mack are the heart of the unit. Mack can be a one-man wrecking crew, leading the team with 6.5 sacks, batting down four passes and forcing five fumbles. Smith has two sacks and has racked up a team-high 98 tackles. Cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Prince Amakamara each have 10 passes defended, while Fuller has three interceptions.

The NFL expert also knows the Bears have covered the spread in their last four December games and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky should have more confidence after throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions. Anthony Miller had nine catches for 140 yards, 67 of those on the winning drive, and top receiver Allen Robinson had 86 yards and a TD. Running back David Montgomery caught the winning TD pass and has rushed for 594 yards and five TDs this season.

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Bears spread you should jump on Thursday, all from the expert who's 26-12 on Chicago games, and find out.