Thursday Night Football odds: Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, best predictions from expert who's 5-1 on Denver games

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend their dominance over the Denver Broncos when the two AFC West rivals square off on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs have won seven consecutive games against Denver and haven't lost to the Broncos since September 2015, but Kansas City (4-2) enters Thursday's game having dropped back-to-back games to Indianapolis and Houston due in part to a leaky run defense. Meanwhile, Denver (2-4), which started the season 0-4, has ridden a stingy defense to consecutive victories. Prior to the back-to-back wins, the Broncos had lost eight straight games. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Mile High. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, down from an open of 3.5, and the over-under for total points scored is 49, down one from where the line opened.

Last year, he went 61-47 on all of his NFL picks, and he's even hotter this year, going 24-11 with his NFL picks against the spread. In addition, Hartstein is a stunning 5-1 in his last six against the spread picks involving the Broncos.

Now, Hartstein has locked in on Chiefs vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

Hartstein has taken into account that Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes remains a game-changing quarterback. Despite uneven moments in the past few games, the reigning MVP still leads the league in passing yards per game (350.7) while throwing 14 touchdowns (second in the NFL) against just one interception. That interception, on Sunday against the Texans, was his first in 219 attempts.

Hartstein also has factored in that the Chiefs will be facing one of the poorest offenses in the NFL. Denver ranks 26th in scoring offense (17.7 points a game) and 25th in total offense (336.2 yards per game). On Sunday against Tennessee, the Broncos produced a season-low 270 total yards.

Even so, Kansas City isn't guaranteed to cover the Chiefs vs. Broncos spread on Thursday Night Football.

Denver is playing winning defense right now. During the team's two-game winning streak, the Broncos allowed opponents an average of 225.0 yards per game and 6.5 points. In Sunday's shutout of the Titans, Denver held Tennessee to 39 rushing yards, 3.3 net yards per play and 2-of-14 on third downs.

In addition the Broncos will face a Chiefs defense that has struggled stopping the run. Kansas City is allowing 161.8 rushing yards per game, and only the Dolphins and Bengals have been worse this season. That bodes well for a Denver offense that ranks 14th in the NFL in rushing at 116.0 yards per game.

