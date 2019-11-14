Thursday Night Football odds: Browns vs. Steelers picks, predictions from dialed-in expert who's 36-19
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers take to the road after playing three straight and five of six at home when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers (5-4), who have won four straight overall after topping the Los Angeles Rams 17-12 on Sunday, have thrived lately in Cleveland, going unbeaten in their last eight visits (7-0-1). The Browns (3-6) look to put together their first winning streak of the year after escaping with a 19-16 home victory over Buffalo on Sunday. Cleveland has not fared well against the spread this season at 2-6 overall and 0-3 at home. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a three-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds after the line opened at 2.5, while the over-under for total points is 41.5. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say.
A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Last year, he went 61-47 in the NFL, and this year, he's even hotter. Entering Week 11, Hartstein is a scorching 36-19 on NFL picks against the spread this season, a 65.4 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,500 to $100 bettors.
And these two teams have contributed to Hartstein's success. In six picks involving Pittsburgh or Cleveland this year, Hartstein has called the pointspread winner all but once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.
Now, Hartstein has locked in on this AFC North battle and generated another strong against the spread pick for Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Now, here are several NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:
- Browns vs. Steelers spread: Cleveland -3
- Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 41.5 points
- Browns vs. Steelers money line: Cleveland -150, Pittsburgh +130
- PIT: Mason Rudolph (4-2) to make seventh start of season
- CLE: Baker Mayfield 110.74 QB rating in last four games vs. AFC North
Hartstein knows that the Steelers have been performing at a high level defensively this season. Pittsburgh ranks third in the NFL with 33 sacks, second with a plus-13 turnover ratio and first with 12 fumble recoveries. Linebacker T.J. Watt is fifth in the league with 9.5 sacks after recording a pair against the Rams, while safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is tied for first in interceptions after making his fifth of the season versus Los Angeles.
Fitzpatrick, who was acquired from Miami before Week 3, became the first Steeler to return an interception and a fumble for touchdowns in a season since the feat was accomplished in 1996 by Rod Woodson and Carnell Lake. Watt has registered 5.5 sacks over his last three contests, while fellow linebacker Devin Bush leads all NFL rookies in tackles (69) and fumble recoveries (four). Running back James Conner, who is expected to return after missing two games with a shoulder injury, has notched 404 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in his last two meetings with the Browns.
Even so, Pittsburgh is no guarantee to cover the Steelers vs. Browns spread on Thursday Night Football.
Cleveland is 13th in the NFL in rushing at 123.9 yards per contest but hopes to climb even further in the rankings now that Kareem Hunt has a game under his belt. The 24-year-old led the league with 1,327 yards on the ground as a rookie with Kansas City in 2017, but was released late last season and suspended for the first eight games this year after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Hunt, who signed with the Browns in February, registered 74 yards from scrimmage in his team debut last week.
The Browns' backfield also features Nick Chubb, who is third in the league with 919 rushing yards. The second-year product from Georgia has recorded at least 90 scrimmage yards in each of his last eight contests.
Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning under, he has discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing it only at SportsLine.
Who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you should jump all over Thursday, all from the No. 1 NFL expert who's brought in nearly $1,500 this season, and find out.
