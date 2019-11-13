Thursday Night Football odds: Browns vs. Steelers picks, predictions from expert who's 36-19

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempt to extend their winning streak to five games when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium. Pittsburgh (5-4) surged over the .500 mark for the first time this season after Sunday's 17-12 home triumph over the Los Angeles Rams but have lost two of their three road games this season. The Steelers, who enter Week 11 occupying the second wild-card spot in the AFC, are 7-0-1 in their last eight meetings with the Browns. Cleveland (3-6) overcame a late deficit against Buffalo at home on Sunday to post a 19-16 victory and end its four-game slide. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds, while the over-under is 40, one of the lowest totals of the week. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's Larry Hartstein has to say.

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Cleveland -2.5

Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 40 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Cleveland -153, Pittsburgh +131

PIT: Mason Rudolph (4-2) to make seventh start of season

CLE: Baker Mayfield 110.74 QB rating in last four games vs. AFC North

Hartstein knows that the Steelers are beginning a string of three straight divisional games: two meetings with Cleveland sandwiched around a trip to Cincinnati. Pittsburgh expects to have running back James Conner on the field Thursday after he sat out the team's last two games with a shoulder injury. Conner scored a touchdown in four consecutive contests before being sidelined.

The Steelers, who are 3-0-1 in their last four visits to Cleveland, rank 12th in total defense (332.2 yards) but have been strong on that side of the ball during their winning streak. Minkah Fitzpatrick has been a key member of the squad since being acquired from Miami before Week 3. The second-year safety out of Alabama has made five interceptions, tied for the league lead.

Even so, Pittsburgh is no guarantee to cover the Steelers vs. Browns spread on Thursday Night Football.

Cleveland is 13th in the NFL in rushing at 123.9 yards per contest but hopes to climb even further in the rankings now that Kareem Hunt has a game under his belt. The 24-year-old led the league with 1,327 yards on the ground as a rookie with Kansas City in 2017, but was released late last season and suspended for the first eight games this year after violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Hunt, who signed with the Browns in February, registered 74 yards from scrimmage in his team debut last week.

The Browns' backfield also features Nick Chubb, who is third in the league with 919 rushing yards. The second-year product from Georgia has recorded at least 90 scrimmage yards in each of his last eight contests.

