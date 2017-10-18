'Thursday Night Football' odds: Chiefs vs. Raiders pick from expert all over NFL totals

The Oakland Raiders host the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs to open NFL Week 7 on "Thursday Night Football."

The Chiefs are favored by a field goal, up a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46.5, down one from where it opened.

Tierney knows the Chiefs are No. 2 in the league in scoring (29.8 ppg) and they've scored at least 24 in five of six games. And the over has hit in all but one Kansas City game.

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt leads the league with 630 rushing yards and also has almost twice as many runs of 20 or more yards (seven) than the next closest back. He's a threat to score any time he touches the ball.

Quarterback Alex Smith has 1,633 passing yards (third in the NFL), 12 touchdowns (fifth) and a rating of 119.2 (first).

But just because the Chiefs have been an offensive juggernaut doesn't mean "Thursday Night Football" goes over, especially on a short week against a division rival.

The Chiefs engaged in an uncharacteristically low-scoring game Sunday against the Steelers that produced 32 points, one fewer than Oakland's game against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the Raiders rank 30th in yards gained per game, and after a rousing first two weeks offensively, Oakland has scrounged out an average of 13.5 points since.

