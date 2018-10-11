'Thursday Night Football' odds: Eagles vs. Giants picks and predictions from proven expert who's 6-1 on Philadelphia games

It might be too early in the 2018 NFL season to call Eagles vs. Giants a "must-win" for both sides, but it's unquestionably a game with plenty of implications. These AFC East rivals come into Thursday Night Football having both dropped two straight and in desperate need of a win. And with precipitation in the forecast around MetLife Stadium for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, it could be a sloppy game. The latest Eagles vs. Giants odds have the defending Super Bowl champs favored by 2.5, the same as where the line opened. The Over-Under for total points has dropped to 44 after opening at 45. Before locking in any Eagles vs. Giants picks, be sure to check out what SportsLine's resident Philly guru, Stephen Oh, has to say.

A renowned data scientist who co-founded Accuscore, Oh has an uncanny bead on the Eagles. In his past seven picks involving Philly, against the spread or on the money line, Oh has been correct six times.



Oh knows that since returning in Week 3, Wentz has gotten better each week. He threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Sunday's tight loss to Minnesota, averaging a robust 8.9 yards per attempt. And Philly enters Thursday Night Football highly confident after winning seven of the past eight meetings with the G-Men, not to mention covering in eight of its past 11 visits to MetLife Stadium.

Philadelphia's recent success against New York is far from a guarantee that the Eagles can cover the spread in the national spotlight on Thursday.

The Eagles will be without the services of leading rusher Jay Ajayi, who tore his ACL in Week 5 against the Vikings. He'll be replaced by a committee of backs including Wendell Smallwood (25 carries, 150 yards) and Corey Clement (27 carries, 122 yards), but none possesses Ajayi's upside.

And that could be the difference against a New York squad that has made a habit of playing in tight games this season. The Giants have kept every game but one within one score. And with a passing offense averaging 287 yards per game, New York could push the Eagles' secondary, which is giving up 276.8 yards per contest, to the limit.

New York just ended a 37-game streak of not scoring 30 points when it put up 31 in Charlotte. Rookie running back Saquon Barkley scored two more touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers, giving him five overall. Eli Manning threw for 300-plus yards for the first time this season and Odell Beckham exploded for 131 yards receiving and his first score while also tossing a 54-yard touchdown to Barkley on a trick play.



