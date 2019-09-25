Thursday Night Football odds: Eagles vs. Packers picks, predictions from expert who's 27-4 on Green Bay games

The Green Bay Packers will try to remain perfect this season when they host the struggling Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The Packers (3-0) have been one of the NFL's pleasant surprises through three weeks, with victories over the defending NFC North champion Bears, Vikings and Broncos. Green Bay has been winning with its defense; the Packers are allowing just 11.7 points per game, which ranks second in the league behind only the Patriots. Meanwhile, the Eagles (1-2) have lost consecutive games to the Falcons and Lions and remain plagued by injuries. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Eagles odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5. Before you make any Eagles vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's top NFL expert, R.J. White, has to say.

White has been SportsLine's top pro football analyst for two-plus seasons. Over that span, the CBS Sports NFL editor and nationally-recognized NFL Draft expert has gone 211-161 on against-the-spread picks, returning $3,275 to $100 bettors.

He has hit it big in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, twice in the past four years. And no one knows the Packers like White. He has hit an amazing 27 of his last 31 picks involving Green Bay, an eye-popping 87 percent success rate.

White knows Green Bay's defense has been lights-out to start the season. In addition to ranking second in the league in scoring defense, the Packers are fifth against the pass, allowing just 197.3 yards per game. They'll face a Philadelphia offense that may be without receiver DeSean Jackson, who missed Sunday's game with an abdomen injury. Green Bay also leads the NFL in takeaways, with eight.

White also has taken into account that the Packers have taken care of the ball through three weeks. They've committed just two turnovers, tied for fourth fewest in the league. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw an interception in 93 pass attempts despite being in the first year of new coach Matt LaFleur's system.

Even so, Green Bay is no guarantee to cover the Packers vs. Eagles spread on Thursday Night Football.

White has factored in that Philadelphia isn't facing an explosive Green Bay offense. The Packers are managing just 286.7 yards per game, which is fifth worst in the league. In addition, they are scoring only 19.3 points per game, which ranks 23rd. The Eagles already have faced three teams (Washington, Atlanta and Detroit) with more prolific offenses than Green Bay's.

In addition, White knows that the final score (27-24) of Philadelphia's loss to the Lions is a bit deceiving. The Eagles lost two fumbles and gave up a kickoff return touchdown in that game. The odds are against Philadelphia giving up those for a second straight week.

