Thursday Night Football odds: Expert on 20-10 NFL run picks Steelers-Titans
Emory Hunt is on an NFL hot streak and just entered his strong pick for Titans-Steelers on TNF
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" in a matchup of teams on four-game win streaks.
The Steelers are seven-point favorites, up a half-point from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, also up a half-point.
Before you make any bets on Titans vs. Steelers, you'll want to hear what SportsLine football insider Emory Hunt has to say.
In Week 10, he told SportsLine readers to lay 7.5 points with no hesitation on New England against Denver. The result? Patriots 41, Broncos 16, another easy cash.
Amazingly, that win helped improve his record to 20-10 in his last 30 NFL against the spread picks. Anyone who has followed his picks is up big.
Part of his success: He's a former running back and football coach who has been supplying analysis on the game for the past decade. He has a knack for analyzing lines and exploiting matchups. And he loves targeting high-profile NFL games.
Hunt knows that after getting lit up for an average of 30 points in their first four games, the Titans made defensive adjustments that have paid off. Since then, the most Tennessee has given up in a game is 22, and that one included a defensive TD.
But just because the Titans have clamped down defensively doesn't mean they cover a 7.5-point spread, especially on the road on a short week.
Aside from a five-interception blowup by Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers have been stout defensively at home, giving up a total of 23 points in two games. And even if you include the Jaguars' 30-point effort when Big Ben imploded, they're still giving up less than 18 points per game at Heinz Field.
It's no surprise Hunt is leaning toward the under, but what about the spread, which he has made his name picking?
He knows there's a matchup no one is thinking about that ultimately determines the point spread winner for Steelers vs. Titans. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Titans vs. Steelers? Visit SportsLine now to see what critical matchup determines which side of Steelers-Titans you need to be all over, all from the expert who is 20-10 in his last 30 NFL against-the-spread picks, and find out.
-
Race for No. 1: Can Browns beat Jags?
The Browns actually match up well -- relatively speaking -- with the 6-3 Jaguars
-
NFLPA blasts 'sham' discipline process
The Cowboys running back gave up on his appeal and the NFLPA won't pursue things, but they...
-
NFL odds, picks, and parlay of the week
Emory Hunt is on a 20-10 NFL run and gives his best three-team NFL parlay for Week 11
-
TNF Preview: Steelers will beat Titans
The Steelers and Titans are both looking to stay atop their respective divisions
-
TNF Preview: Titans vs. Steelers
The Steelers are looking to maintain their grip on the AFC's No. 1 seed
-
NFL survivor pool picks for Week 11
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 11 football survivor...
Add a Comment