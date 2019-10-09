Thursday Night Football odds: Giants vs. Patriots picks, predictions from expert on 18-10 run

Tom Brady looks to continue his excellence in Thursday games when the undefeated Patriots host the Giants at 8:20 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium on Thursday Night Football. Brady is 11-1 as a starter on Thursdays, having thrown for 3,522 yards and 28 touchdowns with five interceptions. This will be the first Thursday game for Giants rookie Daniel Jones, who has sparked the team to a 2-1 record since taking over for Eli Manning. Bookmakers list New England as a 16.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Patriots odds, with the over-under for total points set at 42. Before you make any Patriots vs. Giants picks, see the Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein is a SportsLine expert who combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He went 61-47 on NFL picks last season, and this year he's even hotter.

Entering Week 6, Hartstein is a sizzling 18-10 against the spread this season, a wallet-fattening 64 percent cash rate. Moreover, Hartstein is crushing the Las Vegas SuperContest this season, going 17-8 through five weeks.

Now, Hartstein has analyzed every betting angle for Giants vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football and locked in another strong against the spread pick. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.

Hartstein knows Brady has the luxury of playing without pressure because the Pats' defense is so dominant. They've allowed 6.8 points per game in their 5-0 start, better than the 2000 Ravens (10.3 points per game) and 1985 Bears (12.4). In fact, opposing quarterbacks have yet to throw a touchdown while tossing 11 interceptions.

Against the Giants' suspect defense, that could mean a big game for Brady as well as running backs Sony Michel and James White. Michel gained 91 yards on 16 carries in last week's 33-7 win at Washington, while White caught six passes, giving him 22 receptions this season.

But just because New England looks like a juggernaut and is playing at home doesn't mean it will cover the Giants vs. Patriots spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Giants always play the Patriots tough, with New York having covered five straight meetings. And the G-Men are playing inspired behind Jones, their charismatic rookie. He's completing over 64 percent of his throws for 760 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions with an 85.2 passer rating. He's rushed for two scores, too.

And while the Giants have injury concerns on offense, Jones can lean on slippery veteran receiver Golden Tate and rookie standout Darius Slayton. The fifth-round pick out of Auburn caught four passes for 62 yards in last week's loss to Minnesota, including a dazzling 35-yard touchdown.

We can tell you Hartstein is leaning under, but his much stronger play is against the spread. He's found a crucial x-factor that has him going big on one side. You can only see it at SportsLine.

Who wins Patriots vs. Giants? And what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Patriots vs. Giants spread to jump on Thursday, all from the seasoned expert who's been crushing his against the spread picks for two years.